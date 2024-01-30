Kuwait Mod Lauds Ties With UK On 125Th Diplomatic Relations Anniv.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense (MoD) Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshal Al-Sabah underscored the longstanding and strategic Kuwaiti-British relationship, marked by consistent cooperation, particularly in security and defense.

In a press statement released Tuesday, MoD quoted Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Al-Sabah as saying, after his participation in the ceremony at the British Embassy marking the 125th anniversary of diplomatic ties between both sides, that the Kuwaiti-British bilateral relations are founded on partnership, friendship, and collaboration across various domains, particularly in security, defense, investment, culture, and education.

Ongoing efforts to enhance collaboration in the defense sector, particularly in education and joint military training, highlight the exceptional military relationship between both nations, he explained.

Assistant Undersecretary of the Kuwaiti MoD Sheikha Dr. Shamayel Ahmad Khaled Al-Sabah attended the celebration along with several military officers from the UK.

Yesterday, the British Embassy hosted a reception to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the establishment of historical ties between both countries, which was attended by senior officials from both sides, and several heads of diplomatic missions. (end)

