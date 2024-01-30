Supercapacitors Market Set To Hit USD 21.7 Billion By 2033 | Rising Prevalence Of Energy Storage Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market, The Supercapacitors Market size is expected to be worth around USD 21.7 Billion by 2033 , from USD 4.3 Billion in 2023 , growing at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033. Supercapacitors, also known as ultracapacitors, represent a distinct category of energy storage devices, distinguishing themselves from conventional capacitors and batteries. Characterized by their high power capacity and extended lifespan, supercapacitors can rapidly charge and discharge energy, making them highly efficient for short-term energy storage. This efficiency is attributed to their unique construction, which involves electrodes immersed in an electrolyte with an electrically insulating separator between them. The supercapacitors market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the escalating demand for energy-efficient, high-performance storage solutions across various industries. The growth of the market can be attributed to several factors, including technological advancements in materials science, increasing adoption in automotive applications, particularly in electric vehicles for regenerative braking systems, and the expanding renewable energy sector. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a PDF Sample before buying Important Revelation:

The Supercapacitors Market is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 17.7% . It is expected to increase from USD 5.0 billion in 2024 to USD 21.7 billion by 2033.

Electrochemical Double Layer Capacitors (EDLC) held the dominant position in the market in 2023, with a share of over 68%.

Activated carbon was the dominant material in 2023, capturing more than 74% of the market share.

The Automotive and Transportation segment held a dominant position in 2023, with over 32% market share.

Asia-Pacific emerged as the dominant region in 2023, with more than 36% market share. Key players in the Supercapacitors Market include Maxwell Technologies (acquired by Tesla, Inc.), Nesscap Energy (acquired by Maxwell Technologies), Ioxus, Skeleton Technologies, and others. Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Supercapacitors Market Technological Advancements : Innovations in electrode materials and electrolytes are pivotal. Advancements in nanotechnology and material science, leading to the development of higher surface area electrodes and improved ion-transport mechanisms, contribute significantly to enhancing the energy density, power density, and overall efficiency of supercapacitors. Increasing Demand in Automotive Applications : The integration of supercapacitors in electric vehicles for regenerative braking systems, start-stop systems, and power stabilization significantly drives market growth. The automotive industry's shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles creates a substantial demand for high-performance energy storage solutions. Renewable Energy Integration : The expanding renewable energy sector, including solar and wind energy, necessitates efficient energy storage systems for managing intermittent energy supply. Supercapacitors, with their ability to quickly charge and discharge, are ideal for bridging short-term gaps in energy supply, thereby supporting market growth. Consumer Electronics and Mobile Technology : The demand for compact, high-efficiency energy storage solutions in consumer electronics like smartphones, laptops, and wearable devices contributes to market expansion. The rapid charging capabilities and extended life cycles of supercapacitors are advantageous in these applications. Drive Your Growth Strategy! Purchase the Report to Uncover Key Insights: Competitive Landscape The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include:

Maxwell Technologies (acquired by Tesla, Inc.)

Nesscap Energy (acquired by Maxwell Technologies)

Ioxus

Skeleton Technologies

Panasonic Corporation

NEC Energy Solutions

KEMET Corporation

CAP-XX Limited

Eaton Corporation

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

LS Mtron

Nichicon Corporation Other Key Players Recent Developments

In 2023, Panasonic Corporation: Automotive Supercapacitor Modules: Panasonic launched its Automotive Grade Supercapacitor Modules in 2023, specifically designed for the harsh operating conditions of vehicles. These modules offer high reliability, long lifespan, and excellent thermal management, making them suitable for start-stop systems and regenerative braking applications. In 2023, Skeleton Technologies: Ultra-high Energy Density Supercapacitors: Skeleton Technologies made headlines with its SkelCap supercapacitors achieving a record-breaking energy density of 26 Wh/kg in 2023. This significantly surpasses the capabilities of traditional supercapacitors and opens doors for their use in electric vehicles and grid storage. Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) USD 4.3 Billion Forecast Revenue 2033 USD 21.7 Billion CAGR (2024 to 2033) 17.7% Asia-Pacific Revenue Share 36.0% Base Year 2023 Historic Period 2018 to 2022 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033

Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: request-sample/

Report Segmentation

Product Type Analysis

In 2023, the Electrochemical Double Layer Capacitors (EDLC) segment held a dominant market position, capturing more than a 68% share of the global supercapacitors market. This significant market share can be attributed to several factors. Primarily, EDLCs are favored for their relatively simple design and manufacturing process, which contributes to cost-effectiveness and scalability in production. Their ability to provide high power density makes them ideal for applications requiring rapid charge-discharge cycles, such as in power backups, regenerative braking systems in vehicles, and short-term energy storage in renewable energy installations.

Furthermore, the EDLC segment benefits from continuous improvements in material science, particularly in the development of advanced electrode materials and electrolytes, which enhance their performance and energy efficiency. These capacitors, known for their remarkable cycling stability, can endure millions of charge-discharge cycles with minimal degradation, making them highly reliable and durable over time. This durability is a crucial factor in industries where long-term performance and low maintenance are paramount.

Material Analysis

In 2023, the Activated Carbon segment held a dominant market position in the supercapacitors materials market, capturing more than a 74% share. This notable dominance can be largely ascribed to the unique properties of activated carbon that make it highly suitable for supercapacitor electrodes. Activated carbon is characterized by its high surface area, which is crucial for storing a significant amount of electrical charge. This high surface area translates into greater energy storage capacity, a key factor driving its widespread use in supercapacitors.

Another advantage of activated carbon is its cost-effectiveness and wide availability. Compared to other advanced materials, it is relatively inexpensive to produce and is readily available, making it a go-to choice for manufacturers looking to produce affordable supercapacitors. This cost advantage is essential in maintaining the competitive pricing of supercapacitors in the market.

End-User Analysis

In 2023, the Automotive and Transportation segment held a dominant market position in the supercapacitors market, capturing more than a 32% share. This significant market share is primarily driven by the increasing integration of supercapacitors in the automotive industry, particularly in electric and hybrid vehicles. Supercapacitors' ability to quickly charge and discharge at high power levels makes them ideal for applications such as regenerative braking systems and start-stop systems in vehicles. In these applications, supercapacitors enhance energy efficiency by capturing and reusing the energy that would otherwise be lost during braking and idling.

The automotive industry's ongoing shift towards electric mobility and the growing demand for energy-efficient vehicles further propel the demand for supercapacitors in this sector. They are increasingly being used to complement or replace traditional batteries, offering a solution to the limitations of battery technology in terms of power density and charging times.

Buy Now this Premium Report to Grow your Business:

Key Market Segments

By Product Type



Electrochemical Double Layer Capacitors (EDLC)

Pseudocapacitors Hybrid Capacitors

By Material Analysis



Activated carbon

Carbide derived carbon

Carbon aerogel Other Materials

End-User



Automotive and Transportation

Industrial

Electronics

Energy and Power

Military and Defense

Aerospace and Aviation Other End-Users

Regional Analysis

In 2023, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region held a dominant position in the supercapacitors market, capturing more than a 36% share. This leading market share can be attributed to several key factors that are unique to the region. Firstly, APAC is home to some of the world's fastest-growing economies, where rapid industrialization and technological advancements are driving the demand for innovative energy storage solutions like supercapacitors. The demand for supercapacitors in Asia-Pacific (APAC) reached US$ 1.5 billion in 2023 , and there are optimistic projections for significant growth in the foreseeable future.

By Geography



North America



The US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



The UK



Spain



Italy



Russia



Netherland

Rest of Europe

APAC



China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia



New Zealand



Singapore



Thailand



Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE Rest of MEA

Explore More Technology and Media Market Research Reports



E-Commerce Platforms Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth USD 6.8 Bn in 2023 and is poised to reach USD 21.0 Bn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Soil Water Potential Sensor Market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 390.2 Mn by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.4% year-on-year growth, from USD 151.7 Mn in 2023.

In 2023, the Open-source vulnerability scanner Market was valued at USD 943.7 Million and it is projected to expand to USD 2,624.5 Million by 2032; rising at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2023 to 2032

One Way Transparent Tent Market is projected to reach USD 2,965 Mn by 2032 from USD 1,512 Mn in 2023; Achieving a CAGR of 8%.

Generative AI in Fashion Market to be valued at USD 1,481 Mn by 2032, from USD 69 Mn in 2022, with a CAGR of 36.9%

Hybrid Lasers Market is projected to reach USD 40 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Neuroeducation Market size is projected to surpass at USD 3.0 Billion by 2032 and it is growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 and 2032.

Low-Carbon Propulsion Market is likely to attain a valuation of USD 124.5 Billion by 2033, expected to rise at an astounding CAGR of 21.0%.

Military Vehicle Electrification Market is anticipated to be USD 63.4 billion by 2032. It is estimated to record a steady CAGR of 34.2%.

Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market to Experience 15.5% CAGR, Enabling Insights and Innovation with a Value of USD 24.1 Bn by 2032.



Field Service Management System Market was USD 5.7 bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 16.9 bn in 2032 at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2023-32.

Connected Device Analytics Market is projected to surpass around USD 245.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 23.2%

Generative AI in Business Market size was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.5%.

Formulation development outsourcing market Size for USD 34.7 Bn in 2022, to grow to around USD 67.7 Bn in 2032, at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Contactless Stays Market accounted for USD 32 billion and is projected to reach USD 304.6 billion by 2032, with a 26% of CAGR.

Generative AI Music Market was valued at USD 229 Mn in 2022, it is expected to reach USD 2,660 Mn by 2032 with a CAGR of 28.6%. Travel Planner App Market size is expected to be worth around USD 1,445.1 Bn by 2032 from USD 544.1 Bn in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.90%

About Us



Market (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us On LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

Our Blog:







CONTACT: Global Business Development Team - Market Market (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.) Email: ... Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300, New York City, NY 10170, United States Tel: +1 718 618 4351 Website: