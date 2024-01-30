(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Branded PAH Therapeutics Market (2023 Edition) - Analysis By Drug Class, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Branded PAH Therapeutics Market is expected to generate USD 9.86 billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 6.67 billion in 2022. A favourable growth element for the global Branded PAH Therapeutics market is propelled by increasing prevalence, advancement in research and development, evolving treatment landscape and regulatory approvals. During the forecast period, 2024-2029, Global Branded PAH Therapeutics is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.89%. The development of targeted therapies, including prostacyclin analogs, endothelin receptor antagonists, and tyrosine kinase inhibitors, has revolutionized the treatment of PAH. These therapies offer better disease management and outcomes, driving market growth.

Pulmonary hypertension is becoming an increasingly common global health issue, according to The Pulmonary Vascular Research Institute Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), especially the idiopathic form, although still a rare disease with an incidence of 2-5 per million adults, is increasingly being diagnosed in elderly people. A growing understanding of PAH, along with improved diagnostic methods, has led to an increase in the diagnosed cases of PAH worldwide.

Ongoing research efforts to better understand the pathophysiology of PAH and to develop more effective treatments are a significant driver of the market. New drug discoveries and improved therapies drive branded PAH therapeutics growth. The development and approval of novel PAH medications, such as macitentan (Opsumit) and selexipag (Uptravi), are the results of continuous R&D efforts. These drugs have demonstrated improved efficacy and safety profiles.

Retail pharmacies are often widely distributed, making branded PAH medications more accessible to patients, including those in remote or rural areas. Increased accessibility helps ensure that patients have access to essential medications, reducing barriers to treatment. Also, retail pharmacies provide a convenient location for patients to fill initial prescriptions and receive refills of branded PAH therapeutics. This simplifies the medication acquisition process, supporting ongoing treatment.

Innovations in drug delivery systems, such as subcutaneous and implantable infusion pumps, provide a more convenient and continuous delivery of prostacyclin analogs, improving patient adherence and reducing the burden of intravenous administration. Advanced delivery systems enhance patient comfort and treatment adherence, leading to better control of PAH symptoms and improved patient outcomes.

Technological advancements have transformed the landscape of PAH diagnosis, treatment, and patient care. They have improved the accuracy and efficiency of diagnosis, enabled more personalized therapies, and enhanced the quality of life for PAH patients. Additionally, the integration of technology has the potential to drive further innovation in the field, improving outcomes for individuals living with PAH.

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Branded PAH Therapeutics Market by Value (USD Million)

The report presents the analysis of Branded PAH Therapeutics Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.

The report analyses the Branded PAH Therapeutics Market by Drug Class (Endothelin Receptor Antagonist (ERA's), TGF-ß Ligand Traps and Soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulators, Prostacyclin Receptor Agonists, Others).

The report analyses the Branded PAH Therapeutics Market by Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous/Subcutaneous, Others).

The report analyses the Branded PAH Therapeutics Market by Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by services, by mode of operation & by end users.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include:



United Therapeutics



Johnson & Johnson



GlaxoSmithKline



Merck & Co. Inc.



Gilead Sciences



Bayer AG



Pfizer



Eli Lilly and Company



Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. CMP Pharma Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $9.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Branded PAH Therapeutics Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900