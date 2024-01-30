Farah Khan Shares 'Jhalak Ki Dawat' Made By 'Chef' Arshad Warsi

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Director-choreographer Farah Khan judge's better after a feast, going by her post on social media.

Farah took to Instagram, where she shared a video from the sets of the reality show 'Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa'.

In the clip, Farah is seen giving a glimpse of what it looks like in a meal from the sets of the show in her vanity van. The video showed delicacies prepared from her own home and the“chef of the day” was Arshad Warsi, who got biryani.

Farah captioned the clip:“Jhalak ki daawat. Monday binge. We judge better after a feast. Arshad Warsi cooks for us! Malaika Arora and I eat.”

Farah's friends from the industry couldn't stop themselves to comment on the video.

Actress Gauahar Khan wrote:“Miss you guys.”

“Damn,” said actress Huma Qureshi.

