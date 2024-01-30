Transforming Cloud 22 At Atlantis The Royal, Ounass And Dolce & Gabbana Announce A Collaboration

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANSlife) The epicenter and spiritual core of Atlantis The Royal, Cloud 22 is an iconic sky pool with sweeping views over The Palm Islands, the Arabian Sea and Dubai's captivating skyline. In collaboration with Ounass, Dolce&Gabbana presents an Italian-inspired experience at Cloud 22, that evokes a story of love and hospitality, of devotion to beauty, and the art of living the everyday life.

Dolce&Gabbana employs its iconic blue majolica print to adorn Cloud 22, seamlessly weaving the fashion house's creativity into the venue's inherent sophistication. Guests are assured of an extraordinary encounter, where Dolce&Gabbana's renowned fashion elements blend with Cloud 22's elegant ambience.

Meticulously crafted furnishings, embellished with the iconic blue maiolica print, and the incorporation of natural materials will contribute to an ambience that is not only luxurious but also irresistibly inviting.

With lively music and a sophisticated ambiance, guests can indulge in a special Dolce&Gabbana menu featuring a handpicked selection of dishes including bruschetta with Oscietra caviar, Gillardeau oysters drizzled with Amalfi lemon and balsamico sauce, and steak tartare perfected with truffle.

Soaring 96 meters above The Palm and spanning 90 meters in length, Cloud 22 features an endless infinity pool, floating beds, 11 luxury cabanas with private plunge pools as well as a two-storey VVIP cabana complete with its own floating infinity pool.

Visitors can also immerse themselves in the world of Ounass at a pop-up store located on the Galleria Level of Atlantis The Royal, where guests can not only discover exceptional pieces from the Dolce&Gabbana collections – including iconic prints such as Blue Majolica and Psychedelic Cart, together with the Crystal Mesh Collection – but also live Ounass' unrivalled shopping experience.

This exclusive journey at Ounass and Dolce&Gabbana at Cloud 22 starts from AED 450 per person and welcomes guests from 10:00am to 7:00pm daily. 21+. To find out more or to make a reservation log onto or call +04 462700.

IANSlife can be contacted at ...

--IANS

os/ tb