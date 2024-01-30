HP To Introduce New AI-Enabled Spectre Laptops In India

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) PC and printer major HP is set to introduce its latest premium Spectre laptops in India, targeting the contemporary and modern users. According to sources, the price of the new Spectre laptops will be around Rs 1.5 lakh.

This new series of Spectre laptops is poised to combine power with a sleek and stylish design. Furthermore, the portfolio is expected to be AI-powered and premium to compete directly with Apple's MacBook Pro, sources told IANS on Tuesday.

The laptops will come with the latest Intel processors to enable better collaboration, performance and privacy for users.

As per sources, the new HP Spectre laptops are said to be world's most advanced convertible PCs for collaboration. Packed with cutting-edge AI features, the laptops are also expected to offer the world's most immersive experience display.

The portfolio is anticipated to boast IMAX Enhanced Certification, enhancing both entertainment and content creation.

The laptops will also offer the exclusive IMAX version of select Marvel Studios and Pixar titles on the Disney+ Hotstar streaming service. Last year, HP introduced the IMAX-enhanced displays for its Envy and Pavilion Plus laptops.

The laptops will be equipped with a 9 MP camera featuring hardware-enabled low-light adjustment, ensuring clear calls regardless of the time of day. The launch date of the new HP Spectre laptops is not yet known, but users can expect it to be available in India from early February 2024.

HP has been leading India's PC market for three years in row. HP has a 29.4 per cent market share in India's PC market in Q3, 23 as per IDC.

The launch of AI-powered Spectre laptops is set to reiterate HP's position in the premium PC landscape in India.

