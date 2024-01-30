'It Calm My Nerves': Parineeti On Raghav's Blessings For Her First Singing Gig

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra, who recently gave her first ever live singing performance, on Tuesday has shared a glimpse into the day of a debutante musician, and it has a sweet sneak peek of her husband Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti had performed at the Mumbai Festival 2024. Giving a glimpse into how her first live performance was, Parineeti shared a series of videos wherein she can be seen on a video call with her hubby Raghav.

In the video, Parineeti says,“Raghav has called to ask me my well-being.”

Raghav is heard saying,“How are you? Are you excited?

Parineeti says,“No, I am not excited dude”, to which Raghav replies,“The stage is set. I want to say you have my blessing.”

Other video features Parineeti checking the mikes, and sound. There is also a glimpse of Parineeti getting ready for the performance, while her hair is being done in the vanity.

The post is captioned as:“A day in the life of a debutante musician 1. Got a call from @raghavchadha88 to calm my nerves, and it really helped 2. First time on-stage in-ear experience 3. Nope, I was nervous..... and it was hot 4. Can't stress on this enough, MUSIC lifts my mood like nothing else. Is that true for anybody else?”

“5. In a world full of trends, I love my pink fuzzy chappals / shoes. Comfort >>>> 6. A bundle of nerves as we got into hair and makeup for the first show 7. I believe in my comfortable chappal shoes, I guess not everyone did 8. Right before we walked on stage,” the post added.

On January 25, Parineeti had announced her singing debut. She has earlier sung the female version of the patriotic song 'Teri Mitti', which is written by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Arko. It featured in 2019 war movie 'Kesari', starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti.

The 35-year-old actress also has the unplugged track 'Matlabi Yariyan' in her discography. This song is from the mystery thriller film 'The Girl on the Train'. It stars Parineeti, Avinash Tiwary, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

The actress, who has married AAP MP Raghav Chadha in September 2023, also sang her wedding song 'O Piya'.

Meanwhile, on the film front, she was last seen in 'Mission Raniganj'. She next has 'Amar Singh Chamkila' in the pipeline.

--IANS

sp/dan