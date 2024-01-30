Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market To Reach US$ 12.0 Billion By 2034 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) Market Overview:

The age-related macular degeneration markets reached a value of US$ 10.1 Billion in 2023 and expected to reach US$ 12.0 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.54% during 2024-2034.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the age-related macular degeneration market in the United States, EU5 (including Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. It covers aspects such as treatment methods, drugs available in the market, drugs in development, the proportion of various therapies, and the market's performance in the seven major regions. Additionally, the report evaluates the performance of leading companies and their pharmaceutical products. Current and projected patient numbers across these key markets are also detailed in the report. This study is essential for manufacturers, investors, business planners, researchers, consultants, and anyone interested or involved in the age-related macular degeneration market.

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) represents an acquired eye disease that typically affects older adults. The condition specifically damages the macula, the central part of the retina that facilitates sharp and central vision. This disease is categorized into two types: dry and wet. Dry AMD progresses slowly and may lead to mild to moderate vision loss, whereas wet AMD can cause sudden and severe central vision impairment. Some of the common symptoms of the ailment include difficulty recognizing faces, problems with reading, blurred or distorted central vision, dark or empty areas in the center of the visual field, etc. The diagnosis of AMD involves a complete review of the patient's medical history, an ophthalmic examination, and numerous diagnostic procedures, like optical coherence tomography and indocyanine green angiography.

The increasing elderly population, who are susceptible to the degradation of macula cells owing to structural and blood flow changes, is primarily augmenting the age-related macular degeneration market. Furthermore, the rising cases of various associated risk factors, including genetic predisposition, high blood pressure, smoking, obesity, consumption of saturated fat-rich diets, etc., are catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the escalating utilization of vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitors, which are directly injected into the eye to minimize abnormal blood vessels, is positively influencing the market. Moreover, the inflating adoption of laser photocoagulation for treating AMD, since it helps to reduce the symptoms and slow down the disease progression, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the increasing preference for retinal gene therapy on account of its numerous advantages, such as long-lasting effects, reduced treatment frequency, and improved quality of life in patients, is anticipated to propel the age-related macular degeneration market in the coming years.

The competitive landscape of the age-related macular degeneration market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

GlaxoSmithKline

Sanofi Novartis

