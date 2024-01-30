Food Logistics Market Size, Share | Growth Drivers 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Food Logistics Market Report by Transportation Mode (Railways, Roadways, Seaways, Airways), Product Type (Fish, Shellfish, and Meat, Vegetables, Fruits, and Nuts, Cereals, Bakery and Dairy Products, Coffee, Tea, and Vegetable Oil, and Others), Service Type (Cold Chain, Non-Cold Chain), Segment (Transportation, Packaging, Instrumentation), and Region ​2024-2032 ​”. The global food logistics market size reached US$ 114.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 211.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Food Logistics Industry:

Technological Advancements in Supply Chain Management:

Increasing advancement in supply chain management technologies, including automation, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain, represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth. Automation and robotics help to enhance warehouse operations, leading to higher efficiency and reduced operational costs. Additionally, IoT enables real-time tracking and monitoring of food products, ensuring freshness and reducing spoilage. AI optimizes logistics routes and predicts market demand, thereby streamlining inventory management. In addition, blockchain technology offers unparalleled transparency and traceability in the food supply chain, thereby boosting consumer trust. These technological innovations not only enhance operational efficiency but also play a crucial role in complying with stringent food safety regulations.

Growing Demand for Perishable Foods and Online Grocery Shopping:

The growing preferences for fresh and perishable foods, as consumers are becoming more health-conscious, is driving the demand for fresh produce, dairy products, and other perishable goods. This shift necessitates more sophisticated and faster logistics solutions to maintain the quality and freshness of these products during transportation and storage. Additionally, the rising popularity of online grocery shopping platforms, which offer convenience to buyers, is supporting the market growth. Online grocery retail requires efficient logistics networks to manage the timely and safe delivery of food products to the doorsteps of the buyers. This trend is also leading to higher investments in cold chain logistics, advanced refrigerated transportation, and warehouse management systems.

Increasing Consumer Awareness and Demand for Traceability:

The rising awareness about food safety, sustainability, and ethical sourcing represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth. Modern consumers demand transparency in the food supply chain. This demand for traceability is prompting companies to invest in advanced tracking and tracing technologies. These systems include radio-frequency identification (RFID) and global positioning system (GPS) tracking, which allow businesses to provide consumers with detailed information about the journey of the product from farm to table. This level of transparency not only builds consumer trust but also helps in adhering to regulatory standards and managing recalls more efficiently.

Food Logistics Market Report Segmentation:

By Transportation Mode:



Railways

Roadways

Seaways Airways

Roadways represent the largest segment due to their extensive network, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness in transporting food products over short to medium distances.

By Product Type:



Fish, Shellfish, and Meat

Vegetables, Fruits, and Nuts

Cereals, Bakery and Dairy Products

Coffee, Tea, and Vegetable Oil Others

Fish, shellfish, and meat hold the biggest share attributed to the increasing demand for these protein-rich foods and their need for specialized handling and refrigeration during transport.

By Service Type:



Cold Chain Non-Cold Chain

Cold chain services exhibit clear dominance in the market as it caters to the growing need for temperature-controlled environments to maintain the quality and safety of perishable food items during storage and transportation.

By Segment:



Transportation

Packaging Instrumentation

Transportation accounts for the majority of the market share due to its pivotal role in ensuring the timely and efficient movement of food products from producers to consumers.

Regional Insights:



North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America dominates the market on account of its advanced logistics and transportation infrastructure, growing consumer base, and rising demand for various food products.

Global Food Logistics Market Trends:

The increasing adoption of environmentally sustainable practices due to growing awareness about climate change and environmental degradation is driving the demand for green logistics solutions. This trend is encouraging innovation in eco-friendly transportation modes, such as electric vehicles (EVs), biodiesel trucks, and sustainable packaging materials. Companies are also focusing on reducing food miles by optimizing routes and localizing supply chains. Additionally, the implementation of energy-efficient practices in warehousing and cold storage is gaining momentum. This shift towards sustainability is not only a response to consumer demand but also aligns with international efforts to reduce carbon emissions and promote environmental stewardship in the food industry.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

