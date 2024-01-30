3D Printing Plastics Market Size, Share, Growth, Forecast Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “3D Printing Plastics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032” The global 3D printing plastics market size reached US$ 1,241 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6,738 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the 3D Printing Plastics Industry:

Technological Advancements:

Technological innovations are leading to more precise and faster 3D printing techniques. High-resolution printing, increased print speeds, and improved layer adhesion are contributing to the market growth by making 3D printing pl

astics more accessible and efficient. Research and development (R&D) activities are resulting in a wide range of 3D printing plastics with diverse properties, including flexibility, strength, heat resistance, and biocompatibility. These materials cater to the specific needs of various industries, which is bolstering the market growth.

Customization and Prototyping:

3D printing plastics provide a quick and cost-effective way to create prototypes of products and parts. This accelerates the product development process, allowing companies to iterate and refine designs more efficiently. 3D printing allows for intricate and complex designs that would be challenging or impossible to achieve with traditional manufacturing methods. This design flexibility is especially valuable in industries, such as aerospace, automotive, and healthcare. People are increasingly seeking customized products, and 3D printing plastics enable manufacturers to meet this demand.

Cost-Effective Production:

3D printing plastics eliminate the need for such tooling, leading to substantial cost savings in the initial setup phase unlike traditional manufacturing methods that require expensive molds and tooling. 3D printing is an additive manufacturing process, in which material is deposited layer by layer to build the object. This reduces material waste compared to subtractive manufacturing methods like CNC machining. 3D printing plastics are well-suited for small-batch and on-demand production that reduce inventory costs.

Competitive Landscape:

3D Systems Inc.

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

CRP Technology srl

EOS GmbH – Electro Optical Systems

Evonik Industries AG

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Materialise NV

Shenzhen Esun Industrial Co. Ltd.

Solvay S.A.

Stratasys Ltd. Toner Plastics

3D Printing Plastics Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:



Photopolymers

ABS and ASA

Polyamide/Nylon

Polylactic Acid (PLA) Others

Photopolymers represented the largest segment due to their ability to produce highly detailed and precise prints.

By Form:



Filament

Liquid/Ink Powder

Filament accounted for the largest market share on account of its ease of use, affordability, and compatibility with a wide range of 3D printers.

By Application:



Manufacturing Prototyping

Prototyping exhibits a clear dominance in the market as it offers a cost-effective and efficient way to create prototypes for product development.

By End User:



Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense Consumer Goods

Based on end user, the market has been classified into automotive, healthcare, aerospace and defense, and consumer goods.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the 3D printing plastics market due to a strong presence of key industry players.

Global 3D Printing Plastics Market Trends:

Ongoing research and development (R&D) activities are leading to the creation of 3D printing plastics with enhanced properties, such as improved strength, durability, and heat resistance, expanding their range of applications.

There is a growing emphasis on environment friendly 3D printing plastics. As a result, key manufacturers are developing biodegradable and recycled materials to align with sustainability goals.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

