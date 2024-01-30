Global Polyolefin Pipes Market Size To Worth USD 24.9 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 3.53%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Polyolefin Pipes Market Size was valued at USD 17.6 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Polyolefin Pipes Market Size is expected to reach USD 24.9 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: AGRU, Advanced Drainage Systems, Aliaxis, Aquatherm, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Future Pipe Industries, GF Piping Systems, JM Eagle, Prinsco, Radius Systems, Thai-Asia P.E. Pipe Co., Ltd., United Poly Systems, WL Plastics, and Other key Vendors.

New York, United States, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Polyolefin Pipes Market Size to Grow from USD 17.6 Billion in 2023 to USD 24.9 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.53% during the forecast period.





Due to its adaptability, polyolefin pipes have grown in popularity in a wide range of applications. These pipes are mostly constructed of polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP), both of which are polyolefin polymers. The market for polyolefin pipes is expanding because to features such as their durability, flexibility, and corrosion resistance. Polyolefin pipes are well-known in industries such as water delivery for their ability to withstand harsh environmental conditions and pollutants. They're the piping equivalent of superheroes, resistant to corrosion as caped crusaders are to crime. Because of their modest weight, they are easy to handle and install, which adds to their widespread use.

Polyolefin Pipes Market Value Chain Analysis

The journey begins with suppliers delivering raw materials such as polyethylene and polypropylene resins. These vendors are crucial in determining the final product's quality and characteristics. The resin is then delivered to makers, who use it to create their magic. Polyolefin is extruded, moulded, and formed into pipes of varying sizes and specifications. The finished pipes are sent to distributors and wholesalers. These middlemen allow the pipes to be disseminated efficiently to a large number of retailers and end users. Retailers are the next stop on our value chain journey. They provide the pipes to contractors, builders, and other end users. Following that, the pipes are delivered to the contractors and construction companies in charge of installing them. The ultimate destination is the end-user, which can include industries, municipalities, and other entities. Polyolefin pipes are utilised for a range of applications, including water delivery, gas transport, and industrial activity.

Polyolefin Pipes Market Opportunity Analysis

With the ongoing growth of infrastructure, there is a steady demand for dependable and long-lasting piping systems. Polyolefin pipes promise to benefit tremendously from infrastructure advancements in areas such as water supply, energy, and construction because to their corrosion resistance and long lifespan. The shift to renewable energy sources creates new potential for polyolefin pipes. They are useful for solar and geothermal energy systems that require resistance to external influences. As the world embraces sustainable practices, polyolefin pipes may play a major role in these projects. Smart cities and the introduction of IoT (Internet of Things) into infrastructure create new opportunities for innovative pipe systems. Because of its versatility and ease of installation, polyolefin pipes can be employed in smart city infrastructure.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Polyolefin Pipes Market Size By Type (Polypropylene Pipes (PP), Polyethylene Pipes (PE)), By Application (Power And Communication, Waste Water Drainage), By End-User (Agriculture, Industrial), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033."

Insights by Type

The polypropylene piping segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Polypropylene pipes are resistant to chemicals, making them appropriate for a wide range of applications in industries where corrosion resistance is vital. Plants for chemical processing and industrial facilities are mentioned. The flexibility of polypropylene pipes facilitates installation. They flex and move with ease, eliminating the need for elaborate fittings and making them a popular choice in plumbing systems for residential and commercial construction. Polypropylene pipes have been tested and approved for usage with potable water. Because of their resistance to chemical leaching and capacity to maintain water quality, they are a safe and dependable alternative for water distribution systems in residential and commercial structures.

Insights by Application

The Waste Water Drainage segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Wastewater contains a wide range of chemicals and contaminants. Polyolefin pipes, due to their chemical resistance, are well-suited for handling various types of wastewater, including industrial effluents, without deterioration or compromise in performance. Long-lasting piping solutions are required for water drainage systems. Polyolefin pipes, known for their endurance and resistance to wear, are a dependable choice for wastewater applications, requiring no frequent repairs or maintenance. Polyolefin pipes' abrasion resistance is a desired property in wastewater drainage applications where the conveyed fluid may contain abrasive particles. This resistance ensures that the structural integrity of the pipes is maintained throughout time.

Insights by End User

The agriculture segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Polyolefin pipes are known for their flexibility, which enables them to be easily manoeuvred and installed in agricultural settings. This versatility makes installation easier, especially in areas with varied topography. Because of their low material and installation costs, polyolefin pipes are ideal for agricultural applications. Farmers and agricultural operators usually require trustworthy yet cost-effective irrigation solutions, and polyolefin pipes meet that requirement. Efficient irrigation systems with polyolefin pipes aid in crop protection and yield. In agricultural contexts, consistent and controlled water delivery increases plant development and output.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Polyolefin Pipes Market from 2023 to 2033. Infrastructure development and maintenance are constant requirements in North America. Because of their longevity and corrosion resistance, polyolefin pipes are ideal for use in water supply, gas transport, and industrial infrastructure projects. Effective water management systems are in high demand in North America. Water distribution networks, sewage systems, and stormwater management systems all rely on polyolefin pipes. Polyolefin pipes are expected to become more popular as towns focus on replacing outdated infrastructure. The rising emphasis on renewable energy in North America opens up opportunities for polyolefin pipes in solar and geothermal projects.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. The Asia-Pacific region is quickly urbanising, resulting in a rush to create infrastructure. Polyolefin pipes are widely used in water supply and sewage systems, making them critical in the building of new cities as well as the expansion of existing ones. Rapid modernization in countries like China and India is driving up demand for robust pipe systems across a wide range of industrial applications. Because of their chemical resistance, polyolefin pipes are perfect for transporting industrial fluids. The growing energy consumption in the Asia-Pacific area drives investments in energy infrastructure. In the oil and gas business, polyolefin pipes are utilised in pipelines and exploration projects where corrosion resistance is crucial.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Players in the Global Polyolefin Pipes Market Includes AGRU, Advanced Drainage Systems, Aliaxis, Aquatherm, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Future Pipe Industries, GF Piping Systems, JM Eagle, Prinsco, Radius Systems, Thai-Asia P.E. Pipe Co., Ltd., United Poly Systems, WL Plastics, and Other key Vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In Januray 2021, FGS Brazil Industries, which serves the local gas and water distribution sectors as well as other industrial areas, has been acquired by GF Piping Systems.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Polyolefin Pipes Market, Type Analysis



Polypropylene Pipes (PP) Polyethylene Pipes (PE)

Polyolefin Pipes Market, Application Analysis



Power And Communication Waste Water Drainage

Polyolefin Pipes Market, End User Analysis



Agriculture

Industrial

Polyolefin Pipes Market, Regional Analysis



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia South Africa

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

