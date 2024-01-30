Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company" or“MCT”)
(Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the“ Fund ”), a cell of the Company
Registered No: 93546)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
30 January, 2024
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
As required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the“ Market Abuse Regulations ”), the Company announces that it was informed on 29 January, 2024 of the following transaction by Middlefield Limited, a company connected with one of the Company's directors, Mr Dean Orrico, by virtue of his being the ultimate beneficial owner of that company.
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| Middlefield Limited
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| Person closely associated with Dean Orrico, Director
| b)
| Initial notification /Amendment
| Initial notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Middlefield Canadian Income PCC
on behalf of Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC
| b)
| LEI
| 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Redeemable Participating Preference Shares
ISIN GB00B15PV034
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Purchase
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| £1.00
| 25,000
|
|
| £1.00
| 4
| d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
25,004
£25,004
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 29 January 2024
Persons closely associated with Mr Orrico hold in aggregate 25,004 Redeemable Participating Preference Shares, representing 0.02% of the Fund's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares).
Middlefield Limited is the Company's investment manager.
Dean Orrico, director and CEO of the investment manager, Middlefield Limited said:
“Our purchase of shares in MCT in the market underscores our confidence in the value of the Fund and its prospects for the future. We believe that the shares represent exceptional value as they are trading at a discount to NAV and MCT's core weightings in financial services, real estate and energy all possess solid fundamentals and positive outlooks. The Fund also offers an attractive dividend which was increased in January, 2023 and January, 2024. This purchase follows a purchase for my own account of 50,000 additional shares in MCT in November, 2023, bringing my total personal ownership to 220,000 shares in MCT.”
Enquiries:
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Secretary
Tel.: 01534 700 000

Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016
END OF ANNOUNCEMENT
