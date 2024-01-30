(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fresh Liquid Carton Packaging Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Packaging Type (Flexible and Rigid), By Carton Type (Shaped Liquid Carton, Gable Top Carton, Brick Liquid Carton), By Technique, By End-Use, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Fresh Liquid Carton Packaging Market is expected to generate USD 4.13 billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 3.1 billion in 2022. An increase in carton packaging instead of polythene bags, and an increasing food and beverage industry, have emerged as key drivers for the Global Fresh Liquid Carton Packaging market.

One of the most profound shifts in the fresh liquid packaging market is the growing focus on sustainability. As environmental concerns rise, consumers are actively seeking products that are not only fresh and healthy but also packaged in an eco-friendly manner. Manufacturers are responding by reevaluating their packaging materials, processes, and supply chains to reduce their environmental footprint. The industry is witnessing a shift away from single-use plastics towards more sustainable alternatives. Materials like paperboard, glass, and even biodegradable plastics are gaining prominence.

The Americas, comprising North, Central, Latin, and South America, represents a significant market for Fresh Liquid Carton Packaging services. Growing environmental awareness and concerns about single-use plastic have led to a shift toward more sustainable packaging options. Fresh liquid cartons, often made from renewable materials, are considered more environmentally friendly, thus driving market growth. The rising consumer awareness of the ecological effect of bundling materials is going about as a development-inciting factor. In accordance with this, the developing inclination for supportable and recyclable choices, for example, liquid packaging containers, which are principally produced using paperboard, is driving the market development. Additionally, ongoing innovations in carton packaging technology, including aseptic packaging and resealable closures, enhance the appeal and functionality of fresh liquid cartons, making them more attractive to manufacturers and consumers alike.

The report analyses the Global Fresh Liquid Carton Packaging Market by Value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Global Fresh Liquid Carton Packaging Market by Volume (Million Units).

The report presents the analysis of the Global Fresh Liquid Carton Packaging Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023, and the forecast period of 2024-2029.

The report analyses the Global Fresh Liquid Carton Packaging Market by Packaging Type (flexible and rigid).

The report analyses the Fresh Liquid Carton Packaging Market by Carton type (Shaped Liquid Carton, Gable Top Carton, Brick Liquid Carton).

The report analyses the Fresh Liquid Carton Packaging Market by technique (Aseptic Liquid Packaging, Blow Molding, Form Fill Seal Packaging, Others (Vaccum Pack., Modified Atmosphere Pack., etc.).

The report analyses the Fresh Liquid Carton Packaging Market by End-Use (Dairy, Juice, Others).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Type, and by Actuation.

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and new product development. The companies analyzed in the report include:



Elopak AS



Mondi PLC



Westrock Company



Smurfit Kappa



Liqui-Box



Tetra Laval



Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company



Refresco Group N.V.



Atlas Packaging Pactiv Evergreen Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

