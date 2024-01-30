Blockchain Security Software Market Size To Worth USD 58.80 Billion By 2030 | With A 44.32% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Blockchain Security Software Market

Global Blockchain Security Software Market include -IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, Intel, Symantec, Cisco, Huawei

The" Blockchain Security Software Market" Size, Scope, and Forecast 2024-2030 report has been added to the market research collection of Research Reports. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the growth of the industry by segmenting it by type and geography. It provides an overview of the current market size and its forecast in terms of revenue and volume. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Blockchain Security Software Market with respect to various aspects such as growth Factors, challenges, Restraints, Developments, and Opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Blockchain Security Software Market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market. Also this report analysis Porters five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth

The global Blockchain Security Software market size was valued at USD 4.51 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 58.80 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 44.32% from 2024 to 2030

Top Key Players in Blockchain Security Software Market:

IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, Intel, Symantec, Cisco, Huawei, Gemalto, Digital Asset Holdings, Accenture, Guardtime, Symbiont, Chain, BigchainDB, BlockCypher, ConsenSys, BitFury Group, Ledger, ShapeShift, Kaspersky Lab

Recent Developments:

January 11, 2023: Casper Labs, the enterprise blockchain software and services provider, and IBM (NYSE: IBM) Consulting announced they will work to help clients leverage blockchain to gain greater transparency and auditability in their AI systems. Together, Casper Labs and IBM Consulting plan to develop a new Casper Labs solution, designed with blockchain and built leveraging IBM watsonx, governance, that establishes an additional analytics and policy enforcement layer for governing AI training data across organizations.

January 03, 2024: Intel Corp. and DigitalBridge Group, Inc., a global investment firm, announced the formation of Articul8 AI, Inc. (Articul8), an independent company offering enterprise customers a full-stack, vertically-optimized and secure generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) software platform. The platform delivers AI capabilities that keep customer data, training and inference within the enterprise security perimeter.

Segmentation of Blockchain Security Software Market:

Segments Covered in the Blockchain Security Software Market Report

Blockchain Security Software Market by Type

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Data Security

Smart Contract Security

Monitoring and Threat Detection

Incident Response and Forensics

Blockchain Security Software Market by Application

Financial Services

Supply Chain Management

Healthcare

Government and Public Administration

Energy and Utilities

Blockchain Security Software Market by Deployment Model

Cloud-based

On-premises

Hybrid

Blockchain Security Software Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Blockchain Security Software Market, By Geography

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the largest market in the blockchain security software market. North America accounted for 40 % market share of the global market value. North America has established itself as the dominating force in the blockchain security software industry, with the biggest share driven by a number of compelling considerations. The United States and Canada have a mature and technologically advanced landscape that actively embraces blockchain across several industries. This supremacy is backed up by a strong cybersecurity infrastructure, increased awareness of data protection imperatives, and tight legal frameworks demanding sophisticated security measures.

Study Objectives of this report are:

To study and analyse the global s market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2017 to 2023, and forecast to 2029.

To understand the structure of Blockchain Security Software market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Blockchain Security Software manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyse the Blockchain Security Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Blockchain Security Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.

