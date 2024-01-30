Keystroke Dynamics Market Landscape: Trends And Strategic Outlook At A CAGR Of 24.7% | Typingdna, ID Control

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Keystroke dynamics Market Segments by Component, Authentication Type, Deployment Model, Application, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025,"

The global keystroke dynamics was valued at $129.76 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $754.86 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 24.7% from 2018 to 2025. The large enterprises segment was the highest contributor to the market, owing to the growth in need of multimodal biometrics among these organizations.

Every user has a certain way of typing, which separates them from other users. Keystroke dynamics is one of the major evolving biometrics, which involves authentication based on typing patterns of its users, which distinguishes them from one another. This technology can be used with any form of authentication such as PINs and passwords. It helps decrease the dependency on primary forms of authentication. T

his technology is widely adopted, as enterprise customers constantly focus on adding an additional layer of security to secure their data. Rise in number of online frauds in digital transactions, need of advanced security mechanisms in growing IoT landscape, and surge in demand for multimodal biometrics increase the need for keystroke dynamics, thereby driving the market growth. However, performance & interoperability issues and lack of awareness restrain the growth of the market.

The competitive environment of Keystroke Dynamics Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Keystroke Dynamics Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Region wise, In 2017, North America dominated the global keystroke dynamics market, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the near future, owing to significant increase in digital security expenditure among different end user industries, such as BFSI, government & defense sector. Moreover, developments in the smartphones market in the emerging economies in the region are expected to create significant opportunities for the market growth.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to developments in the smartphones market and rise in investments in keystroke dynamics technology among the government & BFSI sectors.

