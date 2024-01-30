Biogas Plant Market Size To Worth USD 8.50 Billion By 2030With A 6.30% % CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Biogas Plant Market report thoroughly examines the present condition of the market and provides an insightful analysis of its future prospects. It encompasses projections for market size, growth rate, industry trends and segmentation, along with an assessment of potential drivers or constraints that may influence the market's trajectory. These predictions are formulated by considering a range of factors, including economic indicators, industry share, and historical data. By leveraging this outlook, businesses can identify promising growth opportunities and potential risks within the industry.

The global Biogas Plant market size valued ata USD 4.29 Billion in 2023,and is projected to reach USD 8.50 Billion by 2030,registering a CAGR of 6.30 % from 2024 to 2030..

Key companies profiled in Biogas Plant market: Future Biogas Limited PlanET Biogas Global GmbH WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB EnviTec Biogas AG Ameresco Quantum Green AB HOLDING SPA RENERGON International AG StormFisher Strabag Thoni Naskeo Environnement S.A. IES BIOGAS S.r.l FINN BIOGAS Mitsui E&S Engineering Co., Ltd. Hitachi Zosen Inova Zorg Biogas AG Naskeo Agraferm GmbH and other.

Recent Developments:

11 Sept 2023: PlanET Biogas has created PlanET Organics, a new company specifically focused on food waste processing and nutrient recovery technologies. This complementary platform will enhance PlanET's leadership position in the organics to renewable energy market and help it execute both manure based and complex food waste projects in the US and Canada.

3 November 2023: The EnviTec Remote app from biogas all-rounder EnviTec Biogas AG from Lower Saxony is already running reliably via router on over 42 biogas and biogas upgrading plants in Germany. Now,“BiogazN” in the French community of Thenelles has been added as the first plant with the new secure access, including in-house visualization and control!“With our newly developed EnviTec Remote app, customers can control their plant from any location via smartphone.

Biogas Plant Market Research Methodology

Dividing the Global Biogas Plant Market by Product types and Application

Segments Covered in the Biogas Plant Market Report

Biogas Plant Market by Type

Fixed-Dome Plants

Balloon Plants

Floating-Drum Plants

Biogas Plant Market by Feedstock Type

Agricultural Waste

Animal Waste

Sewage Sludge

Industrial Waste

Others

Biogas Plant Market by Application

Electricity Generation

Heat Generation

Biofuel Generation

Biogas Plant Market by Industry Verticals

Energy and Power

Oil and Gas

Automotive

Others

Regional Outlook of Global Biogas Plant

Europe accounted for the largest market in the biogas plant market. Europe has emerged as a big and dominant participant in the worldwide biogas plant industry. The region's popularity may be ascribed to a number of reasons, including a strong dedication to sustainability, renewable energy targets, and good waste management methods. European nations have been in the forefront of implementing ecologically friendly energy solutions, propelled by severe environmental rules and aggressive climate objectives.

