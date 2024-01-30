Affiliate Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 10.20 % From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Exactitude Consultancy Affiliate Market Global Market Report – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2030

The global affiliate market is anticipated to grow from USD 6.76 Billion in 2023 to USD 13.34 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

Top Key Companies of the Affiliate Market:

The report also provides analysis of the key companies of the industry and their detailed company profiles including Amazon Associates, CJ Affiliate, Rakuten Marketing, ShareASale, ClickBank, Awin, Impact (formerly Impact Radius), FlexOffers, Skimlinks, Bluehost, Shopify Affiliate Program, MaxBounty, AdWork Media (AWM), TradeDoubler, PartnerStack, ConvertKit, ClickFunnels, Criteo, JVZoo, WarriorPlus and others.

Recent Developments:

04 October 2023 – Tyroo Technologies and CJ have announced a multi-year global expansion partnership to offer international tech capabilities with localised solutions via the new 'Tyroo | CJ' platform in the Asia-Pacific region. Through this strategic alliance, advertisers and supply partners in APAC can gain access to an inventory from outcome-centric publishers worldwide through the new advertising platform, 'Tyroo | CJ'.

11 October 2023 – Crossbeam and PartnerStack partnered up to drive revenue opportunities through new integration. Crossbeam is a powerful data insights and account mapping tool and partnering with them to create this strong integration is a win for the broader partnerships ecosystem.

Affiliate Market Segmentation:

Segments Covered in the Affiliate Market Report

Affiliate Market by Device

Desktop

Mobile

Tablet

Affiliate Market by Platform

Social Media

Blog

Email

Affiliate Market by Product

Technology Products

Health And Wellness

Fashion

Affiliate Market by Customer

New Customers

Repeat Customers

Loyal Customers

Affiliate Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The region-wise coverage of the market is mentioned in the report, mainly focusing on the regions:

Regional Analysis

With a 38% market share, North America leads the global affiliate industry. The region's sophisticated digital infrastructure, high internet penetration rate, and developed e-commerce scene are all considered contributing factors to its significance. The market's significant position in North America may be attributed to its tech-savvy customer base and strong online shopping habits. Furthermore, the area's leadership in affiliate marketing is strengthened by the presence of well-known affiliate networks and prominent content providers. North America's position as a major centre for affiliate marketing possibilities and activities is further cemented by the region's well-developed regulatory environment and receptive culture to internet advertising.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region secures the second-largest position in the worldwide affiliate market, showcasing a significant market share. This standing is propelled by the region's rapid technological advancements, increasing internet accessibility, and the burgeoning e-commerce landscape. With a diverse and expansive consumer base, APAC offers a vast market for affiliate marketing initiatives. The region's adoption of mobile technologies and the influence of social media contribute to the affiliate market's growth, as consumers increasingly engage in online shopping and digital content consumption. As businesses in APAC embrace affiliate marketing strategies, the region continues to emerge as a dynamic force in the global affiliate market, reflecting the evolving trends and preferences of the digitally connected population.

