Innovation In Coworking: Jerry Coworking Space Leads With Industry-First RM18,888 Shopping Spree Giveaway

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jerry Coworking Space extends an invitation to partake in its special promotion in celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jerry Coworking Space , a leading provider of fully automated private offices that prioritise value and flexibility, extends an invitation to partake in its special promotion in celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year. Embracing the spirit of ushering in prosperity, the coworking space is offering a unique opportunity for professionals to experience its innovative services while entering a festive giveaway with a chance to win RM18,888 cash prizeThis limited-time promotion provides participants with the chance to enter a lucky draw based on the duration of their pass:.Purchase a three-month pass to qualify for one draw per workstation..Opt for the six-month pass to double the entry with two draws per workstation..Choose the 12-month pass to triple the chance with three draws per workstation.For early enthusiasts, the Early Bird Monthly Pass Promo is available at RM 388+ per workstation (originally RM 610+) before it reverts to the regular promo price of RM428+ on 9 February 2024. Interested parties must complete their booking and payment by 29 February 2024, to qualify.The winning participant will be granted a RM18,888 shopping spree, scheduled for a single day from 10 am to 6 pm. Jerry Coworking Space is set to reveal the fortunate recipient on 4 March 2024, shortly after the conclusion of the campaign on 29 February 2024.Jerry Coworking Space, with outlets strategically located across Klang Valley, is renowned for providing an optimal work environment that seamlessly blends flexibility, privacy, and affordability. Distinguished as Malaysia's first fully automated coworking space, Jerry Coworking Space stands out for its commitment to an entirely online experience, ensuring 24/7 access, secure private offices, and a streamlined booking process.Furthermore, Jerry Coworking Space has set a new industry standard with 'no commitment policies/contracts' and 'pay upfront' options, specifically designed to cater to the preferences of modern professionals.Jerry Coworking Space has established outlets in key locations across the Klang Valley, including:.SS15, Subang Jaya.SS2, Petaling Jaya.Uptown, Petaling Jaya.TTDI, Kuala Lumpur.Damansara Heights, Kuala Lumpur.Hartamas, Kuala Lumpur.Kuchai Lama, Kuala Lumpur.Wangsa Maju, Kuala Lumpur.Professionals seeking a unique and enriching coworking experience are encouraged to explore this opportunity. For more information and to participate in the Chinese New Year lucky draw, please visit Jerry Coworking Space's official website.

AIDEN LEE

Cleverus Holdings (M) Sdn. Bhd.

+60 3-9054 3113

email us here