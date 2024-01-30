Coffee Market Size To Worth USD 174.71 Billion By 2030 With A 5 % CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Coffee Market

Global Coffee Market include College students Young professionals Coffee enthusiasts Office workers

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Coffee Market report thoroughly examines the present condition of the market and provides an insightful analysis of its future prospects. It encompasses projections for market size, growth rate, industry trends and segmentation, along with an assessment of potential drivers or constraints that may influence the market's trajectory. These predictions are formulated by considering a range of factors, including economic indicators, industry share, and historical data. By leveraging this outlook, businesses can identify promising growth opportunities and potential risks within the industry.

The global Coffee market size valued ata USD 124.16 Billion in 2023,and is projected to reach USD 174.71 Billion by 2030,registering a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2030..

Key companies profiled in Coffee market:

Recent Developments:

August 13, 2020: MAGGI has been an integral part of Indian households for nearly four decades and is strongly anchored in our repertoire of culinary choices. To celebrate the trust and affection that millions have given us and to re-dedicate ourselves on India's 74th Independence Day, Nestlé India is announcing the launch of“MAGGI Desh Ke liye 2 Minute – Ek Chhoti Si Koshish”, a set of year-long initiatives, across the country.

November 06, 2023: HEINZ® Ketchup and pickles have proudly sat side-by-side on burgers and hot dogs across America for over 150 years. There is something irresistible about the combination, so condiment category leader, HEINZ, today announces the launch of Pickle Ketchup, a new condiment that combines the tangy and savory flavor of pickles with the unmistakable taste of HEINZ Ketchup. Pickle Ketchup is the latest HEINZ innovation designed to deliver on fans' hunger for unique, elevated, and nuanced flavor experiences.

Coffee Market Research Methodology

Dividing the Global Coffee Market by Product types and Application

Segments Covered in the Coffee Market Report

Coffee Market by Product Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Whole Bean

Ground Coffee

Instant Coffee

Coffee Pods and Capsules

Coffee Market by Distribution Channel, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

On-trade

Off-trade

Regional Outlook of Global Coffee Market Size to Worth USD 48.99 billion by 2030 With a 8.6% % CAGR

North America accounted for the largest market in the Coffee market. North America accounted for 38% of the worldwide market value. Since its inception, the North American coffee market has grown significantly and dynamically, mirroring the region's varied consumer tastes and changing coffee culture. Leading this market in terms of consumption patterns and market trends are the United States and Canada. Consumer preferences have clearly shifted in favor of specialty coffee in recent years. The proliferation of specialty coffee shops and artisanal roasters can be attributed to the growing demand for coffee that is of superior quality, ethically sourced, and sustainably produced.

Report Features:

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, Product portfolio, New Product Launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

Major Points from Table of Contents

Global Coffee Market Research Report 2023-2029, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

Introduction

Objective of the Study

Definition of the Market

Market Scope

Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East and Africa)

Years Considered for the Study

Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

Key Findings of the Study

Market Dynamics

Driving Factors for this Market

Factors Challenging the Market

Opportunities of the Global Coffee Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

Technological and Market Developments in the Coffee Market

Industry News by Region

Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

Global Coffee Market-Segmentation by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Future Forecast of the Global Coffee Market from 2023-2029

Future Forecast of the Industry from 2023-2029 Segment by Region

Global Coffee Market Production and Growth Rate Forecast by Type (2023-2029)

Global Coffee Market Consumption and Growth Rate Forecast by Application (2023-2029)

TOC Continued...

Key questions answered in the report are:

1.What is the market's size?

2. What is the rate of market expansion?

3. Which market share-generating segment was it?

4. Who are the major businesses and participants in the market?

5. What are the Market's driving forces?

7. What is the market's dominant deployment segment?

8. Which business sector contributed the highest proportion of revenue to the market?

