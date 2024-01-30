Surge In Demand To Push Up Robotic Pool Cleaner Market To Reach $1947.5 Billion By 2032, Study Says

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Autonomous operation without any human intervention, low maintenance costs, and reliability of robotic pool cleaner drive the growth

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rapid development of the global travel & tourism industry, increase in disposable income, pursuit of unique experiences to augment the tourism industry, and high penetration of Internet drive the growth of the Australia adventure tourism market . Based on activity, the land-based activity segment held the major share in 2019. Based on type of traveler, the couple segment would remain lucrative by 2027.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Australia adventure tourism market was pegged at $22.37 billion in 2019 and is estimated to hit $33.51 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 21.0% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Rapid development of the global travel & tourism industry, increase in disposable income, pursuit of unique experiences to augment the tourism industry, and high penetration of Internet drive the growth of the Australia adventure tourism market. On the other hand, surge in terrorism & crime rate, political uncertainty, and natural calamities restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rise of social media is anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the sector.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the activities in the Australia tourism industry to a significant extent, especially during the initial phase. After the inbound tourism in Australia received a major hit after the outbreak, the market was impacted negatively.

However, the situation is getting better slowly & steadily, and the market is projected to recoup soon.

The Australia adventure tourism market is analyzed across type, activity, type of traveler, age group, and sales channel. . Based on type, the soft segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by 2027. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 21.6% from 2021 to 2027.

Based on activity, the land-based activity segment accounted for half of the total market revenue in share in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2027. The air-based activity segment, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 21.8% from 2021 to 2027.

Based on type of traveler, the couple segment held the major share in 2019, generating more than half of the Australia adventure tourism market. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period.

The leading market players analyzed in the Australia adventure tourism market report include Discovery Nomads, Trafalgar Travel, Contiki, AAT Kings Tours Limited, G Adventures, Insight Vacations, Intrepid Group, Ltd, Intro Travel, Inspiring Journeys, and Ultimate Adventure Travel Pty Ltd. These market players have adopted different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to reinforce their status in the industry.

