Amusement Parks Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 6.2 % From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

Amusement Parks Market

The Exactitude Consultancy Amusement Parks Market Global Market Report – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2030

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2024

This research report provides a detailed analysis of all key factors influencing the market on a global and regional scale, including drivers, restraints, threats, challenges, opportunities, and industry-specific trends. The forecast market information, SWOT and PESTEL analysis, market scenario, and Sales forecasts are conducted by Porter 5 force and possibility study are the energetic aspects evaluated in this report. The research report presents a 2022 base year and forecasts between 2024 and 2030.

The global amusement parks market size is projected to grow from USD 59.81 billion in 2023 to USD 91.13 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Top Key Companies of the Amusement Parks Market:

The report also provides analysis of the key companies of the industry and their detailed company profiles including Ardent Leisure Group, Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, Chimelong Group Co. Ltd, Comcast Corporation, Fantawild Holdings Inc., Fuji-Q Highland, Hershey Entertainment and Resorts Company, Hong Kong Disneyland, IMG Worlds of Adventure, Merlin Entertainments, OCT Limited, Oriental Land Company, Parques Reunidos, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment Inc., Shanghai Disneyland, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, The Walt Disney Company, Tokyo Disneyland, Universal Studios Theme parks, Warner Media LLC and others.

Recent Developments:

November 16, 2023 - For fans of the Trolls franchise, Trolls Band Together releases only in theaters on November 17, but the true magic of Trolls doesn't stop at the screen. It lives on in the imagination of kids as they play-out the happy world of the Trolls in their own way.

June 23, 2023 – Introducing 'New TusenFryd' Park's new ride, 'The Storm: The Dragon Legend' TusenFryd is transforming itself from a traditional amusement park into a theme park with distinctly separate zones. One of the top projects of this investment is a single, impressive attraction; this is the high-speed, grueling roller coaster, 'Storm: The Dragon Legend', which opened to the public on April 29th, 2023, after an investment of approx. €9 million.

Amusement Parks Market Segmentation:

Segments Covered in the Amusement Parks Market Report

Amusement Parks Market by Ride

Mechanical Rides

Water Rides

Amusement Parks Market by Type

Theme Parks

Water Parks

Adventure Parks

Zoo Parks

Amusement Parks Market by Application

Children

Adult

Others

Amusement Parks Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The region-wise coverage of the market is mentioned in the report, mainly focusing on the regions:

Regional Analysis

North America continues to be one of the world's leading amusement park markets. The United States, in particular, has a substantial number of well-known and famous theme parks, including those owned by industry titans such as The Walt Disney Company and Universal Parks & Resorts. Disneyland Resort in California, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, and Universal Studios parks all attract millions of tourists each year. Furthermore, the amusement park sector in North America benefits from a varied choice of attractions that appeal to people of all ages and inclinations. The region's parks frequently incorporate cutting-edge technology, immersive experiences, and a steady infusion of new attractions, which add to the overall attractiveness for both local and foreign travelers.

While North America has been the leading participant, other regions, particularly Asia, have seen tremendous growth in the amusement park industry. China, in particular, has witnessed significant investment and development in the theme park business, with the opening of new parks and the expansion of old ones. It is crucial to note that the dynamics of the amusement park business can change over time, with regional dominance shifting owing to variables such as economic development, population expansion, and strategic investments by industry participants. For the most up-to-date and reliable information, consult current market studies and industry analysis.

Chapter Outline of Amusement Parks Market:

- Amusement Parks Market Report Overview: It includes major players of the market covered in the research study, research scope, market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

- Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the market are discussed.

- Amusement Parks Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

- Amusement Parks Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

- Amusement Parks Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the market by application.

- Amusement Parks Market Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

- Amusement Parks Market Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

- Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

- Amusement Parks Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the market as well as for key regional markets.

- Amusement Parks Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the market as well as for key regional markets.

- Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and the value chain of the market.

- Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at the important findings of the research study.

Strategic points covered in the Amusement Parks Market catalog:

- Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope of the market (2024-2030).

- Exclusive summary– Basic data on the market.

- The changing impact on market dynamics – global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges, and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

- Introduction of the market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five forces, the supply/value chain, market entropy, patent/trademark analysis.

- Show 2024-2030 by type, end-user, and region/country.

- Assess the leading manufacturers of the Amusement Parks Market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix, and company profile.

- Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2024-2030).

