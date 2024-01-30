Cloud-Based Contact Center Market Size To Worth USD 128.17 Billion By 2030 | With A 25% CAGR By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cloud-based Contact Center Market

Global Cloud-based Contact Center Market include-Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco Systems, Genesys

The global Cloud-based Contact Center market size was valued at USD 26.88 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 128.17 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25% from 2024 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the growth of the industry by segmenting it by type and geography. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Cloud-based Contact Center Market with respect to various aspects such as growth Factors, challenges, Restraints, Developments, and Opportunities for growth. This report analysis includes Porters five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

The global Cloud-based Contact Center market size was valued at USD 26.88 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 128.17 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25% from 2024 to 2030

Top Key Players in Cloud-based Contact Center Market:

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco Systems, Genesys, Five9, Avaya, Twilio, 8×8, RingCentral, NICE inContact, Zendesk, Oracle Corporation, Mitel Networks Corporation, Aspect Software, SAP SE, Talkdesk, Serenova, NewVoiceMedia, 3CLogic, Vocalcom, inContact

Recent Developments:

December 20, 2023: With the launch of the new AWS Canada West (Calgary) Region, AWS becomes the first major cloud services provider to have an infrastructure region in Western Canada. AWS Canada West (Calgary) Region provides customers with more options to run workloads with even greater resilience and availability, securely store data in Canada, and serve end users with even lower latency. New AWS economic impact study estimates that AWS will invest more than $17.9 billion (approx. CA $24.8 billion) in its infrastructure in Canada through 2037, and support an average of more than 9,300 full-time equivalent jobs annually .

September 21, 2023: Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) and Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK), the cybersecurity and observability leader, announced a definitive agreement under which Cisco intends to acquire Splunk for $157 per share in cash, representing approximately $28 billion in equity value. Upon close of the acquisition, Splunk President and CEO Gary Steele will join Cisco's Executive Leadership Team reporting to Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins.

Segmentation of Cloud-based Contact Center Market:

Segments Covered in the Cloud-based Contact Center Market Report

Cloud-based Contact Center Market by Component, Value (USD Billion)

Solutions

Services

Cloud-based Contact Center Market by Deployment, Value (USD Billion)

Public

Private

Hybrid

Cloud-based Contact Center Market by Region, Value (USD Billion)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Cloud-based Contact Center Market, By Geography

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the largest market in the Cloud-based Contact Center market. It accounted for 36% of the worldwide market value. In recent years, there has been a notable surge in the market for cloud-based contact centers in North America. A few of the factors driving this growth are the growing awareness of the benefits of cloud-based solutions, which include lower capital costs, faster deployment times, and scalability. In North America, cloud-based contact center solutions are becoming more and more popular among large and mid-sized businesses looking to update their customer service operations. Cloud solutions' scalability guarantees effective customer interaction management by enabling businesses to modify resources in response to demand. Continuous technological advancements in cloud-based contact center technologies have been observed in the region. Businesses can now obtain deeper insights into customer behavior and preferences thanks to advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and analytics that have further enhanced the capabilities of these solutions.

