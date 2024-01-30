Automotive Piezoelectric Sensor Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 6 % From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Piezoelectric Sensor Market

The Exactitude Consultancy Automotive Piezoelectric Sensor Market Global Market Report – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2030

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global Automotive Piezoelectric Sensor Market study offering the latest findings of our top researchers:

An informed market study has been uploaded to the source of Exactitude Consultancy is an in-depth analysis of Automotive Piezoelectric Sensor Market This research reports provides insights on current and future industry trends, enabling readers to identify products and services, driving revenue growth and profitability. This research report provides a detailed analysis of all key factors influencing the market on a global and regional scale, including drivers, restraints, threats, challenges, opportunities, and industry-specific trends. Additionally, the report cites global certainties and assurances along with downstream and upstream analysis of key players. The forecast market information, SWOT and PESTEL analysis, market scenario, and Sales forecasts are conducted by Porter 5 force and possibility study are the energetic aspects evaluated in this report. The research report presents a 2022 base year and forecasts between 2024 and 2030.

The global automotive piezoelectric sensor market size is projected to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2023 to USD 3.01 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Top Key Companies of the Automotive Piezoelectric Sensor Market:

The report also provides analysis of the key companies of the industry and their detailed company profiles including APC International Ltd., Ceramtec GmbH, CTS Corporation, DJB Instruments, Dytran Instruments, Honeywell, Kavlico Corporation, Kistler Group, Kyocera Corporation, Kyowa Electronic Instruments, Meggitt Sensing Systems, Metrix Instrument, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Omni Instruments, PCB Piezotronics, PI Ceramic GmbH, Piezo Systems, RION, TDK Corporation, TE Connectivity and others.

Recent Developments:

November 14, 2023 - we present our next generation of piezoceramic flow sensors for ultrasonic water meters with its new 2 MHz water coupled sensors. The high-precision sensors are suitable for use in ultrasonic water and heat meters and ensure reliable operation at high pressure and over a wide temperature range from -40oC to 130°C.

December 14, 2023 – Sensata Technologies announced that multiple major automotive brake system manufacturers for integration within their next generation Electromechanical Brake (EMB) systems have chosen its innovative Brake Force Sensor. The Brake Force Sensor will be used to directly measure the applied clamping force within the foundation brake, enabling closed-loop control of calipers and drums for passenger cars.

Automotive Piezoelectric Sensor Market Segmentation:

Segments Covered in the Automotive Piezoelectric Sensor Market Report

Automotive Piezoelectric Sensor Market by Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Piezoelectric Accelerometers

Piezoelectric Pressure Sensor

Piezoelectric Force Sensors

Others

Automotive Piezoelectric Sensor Market by Application

Truck

Car

Motorcycle

Others

Automotive Piezoelectric Sensor Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The region-wise coverage of the market is mentioned in the report, mainly focusing on the regions:

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region has been the dominant force in the automotive piezoelectric sensor industry.

Asia-Pacific, notably China, Japan, South Korea, and India, has a major proportion of the automotive piezoelectric sensor market. Asia-Pacific is home to some of the world's major automotive production hubs. Countries such as China and Japan are important vehicle makers in both home and international markets. The widespread presence of automobile production facilities generates strong demand for a variety of vehicle components, including piezoelectric sensors.

The area has been at the forefront of technical breakthroughs in the automobile industry. As cars grow more complex, with the addition of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electric powertrains, and networking capabilities, the need for sensors, notably piezoelectric sensors, has increased dramatically. With an emphasis on sustainable transportation, the Asia-Pacific electric vehicle (EV) industry has grown significantly. Piezoelectric sensors are critical components of EVs, particularly battery management systems and motor control units. The region's concentration on electric mobility increases the need for these sensors. Countries such as Japan and South Korea have a long history of investing in R&D, which fosters innovation in sensor technology. This has resulted in the creation of high-performance and dependable piezoelectric sensors that match the severe criteria of the automobile sector.

Chapter Outline of Automotive Piezoelectric Sensor Market:

- Automotive Piezoelectric Sensor Market Report Overview: It includes major players of the market covered in the research study, research scope, market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

- Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the market are discussed.

- Automotive Piezoelectric Sensor Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

- Automotive Piezoelectric Sensor Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

- Automotive Piezoelectric Sensor Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the market by application.

- Automotive Piezoelectric Sensor Market Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

- Automotive Piezoelectric Sensor Market Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

- Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

- Automotive Piezoelectric Sensor Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the market as well as for key regional markets.

- Automotive Piezoelectric Sensor Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the market as well as for key regional markets.

- Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and the value chain of the market.

- Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at the important findings of the research study.

Strategic points covered in the Automotive Piezoelectric Sensor Market catalog:

- Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope of the market (2024-2030).

- Exclusive summary– Basic data on the market.

- The changing impact on market dynamics – global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges, and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

- Introduction of the market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five forces, the supply/value chain, market entropy, patent/trademark analysis.

- Show 2024-2030 by type, end-user, and region/country.

- Assess the leading manufacturers of the Automotive Piezoelectric Sensor Market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix, and company profile.

- Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2024-2030).

Can I modify the scope of the report and customize it to suit my requirements?

Yes. Customized requirements of multi-dimensional, deep-level and high-quality can help our customers precisely grasp market opportunities, effortlessly confront market challenges, properly formulate market strategies and act promptly, thus to win them sufficient time and space for market competition.

- Country level market for Automotive Piezoelectric Sensor Market (up to 5)

- Profiling and additional market players (up to 5)

- Free up to 40 hours of customization.

