Dense Fog To Continue Over Parts Of North India On Jan 31: IMD

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail in morning hours over isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on Wednesday, Friday and dense fog in isolated pockets on Saturday.

The IMD further said that no cold wave conditions are very likely over any part of the country during the next five days.

In its daily bulletin, the weather forecast agency said that two Western Disturbances in quick succession are likely to affect northwest India during the next 5-6 days.

“Under the influence of these systems, light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next six days,” said the IMD.

The IMD said that isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is also likely over Kashmir valley, Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday, and Uttarakhand on Wednesday.

The IMD also predicted light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, and Delhi and isolated to scattered rainfall over Uttar Pradesh during Wednesday and Thursday.

“Isolated hailstorm is also likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana on Wednesday and over Uttarakhand on Wednesday and Thursday,” said the IMD.

The weather forecast agency further said that strong and chilly surface winds of the order of 30-40 kmph are very likely over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on Wednesday.

--IANS

ssh/dan