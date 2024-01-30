Unveiling The Rise: Exploring The Transformative Landscape Of Middle East's Aviation Job Sector

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) This shift in focus has prompted airlines to explore recruitment avenues beyond the conventional norms of the US and UK, signalling a strategic move to tap into the region's burgeoning aviation market.

The aviation sector has transformed global travel, opening up opportunities for both leisure and business purposes. The rise of low-cost carriers has made air travel more accessible, leading to increased air traffic and influencing the expansion of airports, airlines, and aircraft.

In another research, Boeing said the Middle Eastern airlines are projected to increase air traffic 2.4X by 2041 and the fleet of region's airlines will be more than double over the next 20 years.

As fleets grow in this region, the demand for aviation aftermarket services will also accelerate. The 10-year market demand for Middle East aviation services - including commercial maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO), training and digital services - is estimated to be $275 billion, according to the Boeing.

Professionals are in demand

Consequently, the aviation industry has become a significant contributor to the global economy, generating billions of dollars in revenue and offering employment to thousands.

As the aviation industry continues to expand, the demand for highly trained professionals becomes critical. The increasing complexity and sophistication of air travel have led airlines to prioritise the quality of services they provide. This demand has given rise to companies offering human resources consultancy services, and Dubai, UAE, has become a hub for such services.

Moreover, the Middle East is expected to be the region affected soonest by an impending pilot shortage, driven by a "projected sharp increase in air travel demand over the next few years".

The region could face a shortage of 3,000 pilots by 2023 and 18,000 by 2032 as compared to an industry-wide shortage of almost 80,000 pilots, according to the Oliver Wyman forecast.

Soaring to new heights

As the aviation industry is experiencing a surge in demand, one company that has set its sights on the Middle East is Aerviva . While Aerviva operates on a worldwide scale, its decision to establish a foothold in the UAE reflects the growing significance of the Middle East in the aviation job landscape.

Founded in 2015, Aerviva DWC LLC started as a human resource consultancy company in the Dubai Aviation City Corporation (DACC) Free Zone. Aerviva's choice to settle in the UAE is part of a larger trend wherein companies seek to align themselves with the region's robust aviation industry.

The Middle East's strategic location, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and ambitious aviation projects make it an attractive destination for companies looking to expand their recruitment efforts. This trend is not just about Aerviva; it is indicative of a broader pattern in which recruitment companies are strategically positioning themselves to cater to the growing demand for aviation professionals in the Middle East.

Aerviva currently has 20,000 professionals in their database, including specialists from Middle East. It has also successfully placed 7,000 contractors worldwide, underscoring its commitment to providing tailored solutions for the aviation industry in general and the Middle East region in particular.

Why focus on Middle East

The Middle East's aviation sector has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, driven by factors such as increased air travel demand, expanding fleets, and the development of cutting-edge aviation infrastructure.

As airlines in the region seek to enhance their operational capabilities, the demand for skilled professionals has soared. This demand has not only attracted global recruitment firms like Aerviva but has also spurred the establishment of local recruitment companies specialising in aviation placements.

The unique dynamics of the Middle East's aviation landscape present both opportunities and challenges for recruitment companies. While the demand for talent is evident, navigating the cultural nuances, diverse regulatory frameworks, and specific skill requirements of the region requires a nuanced approach.

Only those companies who will be able to customise its services to meet these distinctive needs, it contributes to the overall evolution of the Middle East's aviation job market.

It's essential to recognise that the Middle East's aviation job landscape is not solely shaped by external factors; local initiatives and partnerships play a crucial role as well. Government-backed aviation projects, collaborations between regional airlines and international entities, and investments in training and development programmes all contribute to the growth of a sustainable and vibrant job market in the sector.

The Middle East's emergence as a key hub for aviation jobs signifies a notable shift in the industry's global dynamics. Aerviva's decision to establish a presence in the UAE is just one example of how recruitment companies are strategically aligning themselves with the region's growing aviation sector.

As the Middle East continues to shape the future of air travel, the aviation job landscape is set to evolve further, offering new opportunities for both professionals and the companies seeking to connect them with the right opportunities.