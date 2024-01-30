Demand For E-Devices Market Rises In 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson |
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The current year is witnessing a boost in electronic devices in Qatar as the market is projected to amount to $463 in 2024, a report by Statista revealed.
In the devices market, Telephony dominates with a projected market volume of $334 this year.
However, the revenue is expected to show an increase in compound annual growth rate of 0.89 percent, resulting in a market volume of $480 by 2028.
On the other hand, most of the revenue in the global outlook will be generated in China, which amounts to $150bn in 2024. The researchers also highlighted that the revenues for laptops are expected to reach $76 in 2024.
The report also shows that the laptop market is poised for a compound annual growth rate of 2.5 percent by the next four years. However, China stays on top with the highest revenue generated with $23,380m this year, when compared globally.
In terms of per-person revenues in Qatar, laptop devices will generate about $27.86 in 2024, states Statista. However, by 2028, the volume in the laptop market is anticipated to reach 87 pieces units. The sector is expected to experience a volume growth of 1.3 percent in 2025, says the report adding that the demand for high-end laptops in the country has skyrocketed, with consumers seeking top-notch performance and sleek designs.
Earlier, the report indicated that the consumer electronic demand in Qatar was on the rise and projected to reach $721m in 2024, with a projected CAGR of 1.01 percent by 2028. In comparison to the worldwide market, China generates the most revenue, amounting to $218 in the same year.
The analysts also accentuated that the revenue of the Smartphone market in Qatar will reach an estimation of $325, while the market projects an annual growth of 0.62 percent by 2028.
Comparatively, again China tops the nations with the highest revenue generated in the Smartphone market, amounting to $105 in 2024.
However, in terms of per-person revenues in Qatar, $118.90 is generated in 2024. The report stated:“Looking ahead, the volume in the Smartphones market is expected to reach 0.8m pieces units by 2028.”
Next year, however, the market expects to experience a volume growth of 1.1 percent. The average volume per person in the Smartphones market is also projected to reach 0.3 units this year.
“Qatar's smartphone market is experiencing a surge in demand for high-end devices, driven by the country's affluent population and their preference for the latest technology,” it added.
