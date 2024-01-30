Qatar And Malta Review Bilateral Realtions

Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with Minister for Finance and Employment of the Republic of Malta H E Clyde Caruana who is visiting Doha. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, especially in investment, financial and economic fields, in addition to topics of common interest.

