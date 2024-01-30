Tajikistan Heroes Yatimov, Hanonov Dedicate Historic Victory To Fans

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Goalkeeper Rustam Yatimov and defender Vahdat Hanonov paid tribute to Tajikistan fans after the pair emerged as the heroes of Tajikistan's penalty shootout victory over the United Arab Emirates in the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Round of 16 on Sunday.

Playing their first-ever knockout stage match on their continental debut, the Tajiks took the lead at the half-hour mark through Hanonov whose towering header found its way past goalkeeper Khaled Eisa and into the bottom corner of the Emirati net.

Despite being clawed back late in added time through a Khalifa Al Hammadi header, head coach Petar Segrt's men held out throughout the 30 minutes of extra time to force a penalty shootout in which goalkeeper Yatimov saved from Caio Canedo to set his team up for a 5-3 victory.

“I'm very happy. We are thankful for this victory and I would like to thank the fans who travelled from Tajikistan to Doha for this match,” said Yatimov.

“We got this win thanks to the players, the coach, the medical staff and the administration, so I have to thank all of them. We work as one team, united to get results like this.”



Tajikistan goalkeeper Rustam Yatimov stops a penalty

“Before penalty shootouts, I usually don't like to speak because I prefer to be relaxed and focused, so there were no particular instructions from the coach, he just left me to be in the most comfortable place for me, and it was a happy moment when I saved the penalty.”

Next up for Tajikistan will be a return to the same stadium for Friday, when they take on the winners of yesterday's clash between Iraq and Jordan.

“Now we wait to find out our opponents in the quarter-finals, then prepare for the next game. We wanted to qualify from our group, and now we are in the quarter-finals and are still hungry for the next win.”

Hanonov joined in dedicating the win to the Tajik supporters, but the 23-year-old Persepolis centre-back also had a personal message following his historic goal.

“I want to thank everyone for your support, no matter where you are,” said Hanonov.“This was a victory for all Tajik people. I also want to thank the Tajik Football Federation for providing us with the resources to reach this competition.

“I am so happy to score my first goal. This goal is a tribute to my brother who sadly passed away. Because he's not with us anymore, I couldn't share my happiness with him, but I hope he did see this happen.” AFC