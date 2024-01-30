Al Duhail To Feature In Equality Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Stars League (QSL) champions Al Duhail will take part in the Equality Cup, which will be held from February 1 to 13 in Qatar. Russian club Zenit, who are the organisers of the tournament, Shanghai Shenhua of China and Brazilian giants Santos are the other teams taking part in the friendly.

The Equality Cup matches will take place at Doha's Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

According to the organisers, four teams will play each other once and if scores are level after normal time, the result will be decided by a penalty shootout. There will be no extra time.

Standings will be determined by the following points system: Three points for a win in normal time; Two points for a win on penalties after a draw; One point for a loss on penalties after a draw and No points will awarded for a loss in normal time.

Entry to all Equality Cup matches will be free of charge for the fans. The tournament is organised in partnership with Aspire Zone Foundation.