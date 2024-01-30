Chinese industrial companies reveals YoY revenue growth in 2023

(MENAFN) Official data released by the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics on Sunday revealed that the total operating income of industrial enterprises above a specified size in China reached 133.44 trillion yuan (approximately USD18.80 trillion) in 2023, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 1.1 percent. This positive growth trend has been sustained for five consecutive months, as reported by the China Media Group.



Industrial enterprises above the specified size are defined as those with an annual turnover of at least 20 million yuan (approximately USD3 million). The report highlighted the ongoing recovery and expansion within this segment, indicating a resilient economic performance.



Among the 41 industrial categories monitored by the authority, 27 industries demonstrated growth in profits compared to the previous year, marking a significant increase of 12.2 percentage points. Furthermore, 29 industries achieved a full-year recovery in the rate of profit growth, showcasing a broad-based improvement in the industrial landscape.



The power, heating, gas, water, and supply sectors emerged as the top performers in 2023, registering a substantial year-on-year increase of 54.7 percent in consolidated profits. This notable growth contributed 3.1 percentage points to the overall expansion of industrial profits in China, underscoring the sector's vital role in driving economic momentum. The positive trajectory of industrial enterprises, particularly in key sectors, provides encouraging signs of resilience and recovery within China's industrial landscape.

