Birla Public School Marks Republic Day Of India

Doha, Qatar: The 75th Republic Day of India was celebrated with great patriotic ardour in the Basant Kumar Auditorium of Birla Public School, Doha, Qatar.

Chairman, Birla Public School Gope Shahani unfurled the tricolour in the presence of the Board of Director, life members of the school C.V Rappai, Acting Principal Radhika Rele, Vice Principal Edna Fernandez and other distinguished guests. It was followed by the recital of the Indian National Anthem by the school band.

Head Boy of Middle School Master Mokshit Raipuri welcomed the guests to the vibrant function held at the auditorium. Head Girl of the Middle Section Ann Liza Shaiju and the Vice Head Girl of the Middle Section Siddhi Harish Pillai were the MCs of the programme.

Patriotic fervour resonated in the air on the occasion with patriotic songs and dances, connecting everyone to the rich cultural heritage of India. To mark this great day and to pay tribute to our homeland, 'Home of the Brave', a captivating performance portraying the multi-hued cultural heritage of our Nation was staged by the students of Kindergarten.

The Board of Director CV Rappai highlighted in his address the importance of the day and the framing of the Constitution. He reminded the audience how every citizen of the country had responsibilities towards his motherland and the world at large.

Rappai said that BPS is dedicated to quality education and urged the students to uphold the values that our constitution states and stressed that parents and teachers had an equal role in instilling virtues of righteousness and patriotism in the students.

This was followed by a short skit, 'We the People of India' that took the audience down the lane of Indian Nationalism and the framing of the Constitution.' Avaraniya Bharatham, the unstoppable India, a medley dance by the Primary School portraying the new strong and resilient India, had goosebumps sprouting.