Qatar University Cricket Team Clinches Gold In Universities Cricket League

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU) Cricket Team emerged triumphant, securing the gold medal in the Universities Cricket League held at the Educational City cricket stadium.

The thrilling match, held under the patronage of the Qatar Collegiate Sports Federation (QCSF), witnessed QU's team outclassing their opponents from the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST), clinching the coveted first position in a friendly match. Rashid Saeed Adiba, Secretary General of the QCSF, Dr. Senaid Al Marri, Director of the Sports Affairs Department at QU, and a spirited gathering of QU students, attended the event.

In a statement on this occasion, Dr. Al Marri expressed his gratitude, saying:“This League is a testament to QU's strategy of promoting student participation in sports. We are proud of our skilled team, and this victory is a significant achievement for us. We look forward to future international participations with our talented team.”

Adiba, meanwhile praised the competitive spirit witnessed during the match, saying:“Today, we witnessed a remarkable competition at the university level in the conclusion of the Universities Cricket League. It marks the first conclusion about the activities of the QCSF. There was significant participation from most universities, and we watched the final match, concluding ceremonies, and the crowning of the winning teams. We congratulate educational institutions and universities that competed during this season, delivering outstanding performances in the league.”

Adiba congratulated all participating institutions and universities for their remarkable performances throughout the season.“The cricket teams competed at a high professional level. Today, we enjoyed the presence of universities in the award ceremonies, securing third, second, and first places-bronze, silver, and gold. We also congratulate the winning universities, especially QU, for securing the first position in the first conclusion of this season's activities in the Universities Cricket League. We say congratulations to them for obtaining the gold medal and the trophy for the Universities Cricket League.”

Captain Haythem Mdayssi, QU cricket team coach, praised the success, stating:“This league was a success by all standards, and winning without a single defeat was an honor for QU. Despite starting with only 15 players, the support from QU has been sufficient. We now have 34 players and look forward to attracting more students to this sport.”

Abdullah Malkawi, QU cricket team physiotherapist, commended the low injury rate, attributing it to the careful preparations made by the coach and the university. He expressed his joy at winning the gold, emphasizing the overall positive impact of the tournament.