Atento Expands Board With Appointment Of Two New Non-Executive Board Members

Chuck Sykes and John Chapman join the board, bringing tremendous industry experience including US Nearshore expertise to support Atento's transformation plan.

("Atento" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest providers of customer relationship management and business transformation outsourcing (CRM/BTO) services and an industry leader in Latin America, today announced the appointment of two new non-executive board members -Chuck Sykes, the former president and CEO of Sykes Enterprises, and John Chapman, former CFO of Sykes Enterprises. Chuck

Sykes has agreed to become Chairman of the Board.



From 2004 to 2021, Chuck Sykes was president and CEO of Sykes Enterprises, a publicly traded global business process operator specializing in customer service and digital marketing engagement. During his tenure he led the organization to become one of the leading global brands in the BPO sector, growing the company from 15,000 to 60,000 employees across 22 countries including a highly successful Latin American footprint. His tenure with the company culminated with the successful sale to Sitel in 2021.

John Chapman was an operationally focused CFO and has extensive public company experience. He built a dynamic finance team to support the growth of Sykes Enterprises, helping grow the organization to approaching $2B in annual revenues during his tenure and contributing to its successful sale.



Chuck Sykes and John Chapman join Anil Bhalla, Timothy Gravely, Mark Nelson-Smith and Dimitrius Oliveira on the current board at a time when Atento has entered an exciting new phase in its business strategy aimed at leading the way to Business Transformation Outsourcing.



Dimitrius Oliveira, Atento's Chief Executive Officer, commented that "these appointments to the board will bring great value to the company given their extensive track record in the industry. Their strategic vision and knowledge will complement the capabilities of the board to achieve the objectives and our growth plans."

John Chapman said: "I am honored to join the Board at such an exciting time for

Atento. I look forward to working closely with Dimitrius and the leadership team, as we focus on long-term success, growth, and financial performance. I strongly support Atento's focus on technological investment for the transformation of the Customer Experience with the employees and clients at the center."

Chuck Sykes added:

"I am honored to be taking on the role of Chairman and excited about working with the board and executive team to drive the business forward.

Our focus remains on delivering best-in-class solutions to our customers and creating value for our stakeholders. I couldn't be more optimistic about the future of

Atento."

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business transformation outsourcing ("CRM BTO") services in Latin America and one of the leading providers worldwide. Atento is also one of the leading providers of nearshoring CRM BTO services for companies operating in the United States. Since 1999, the Company has developed its business model in 17 countries, employing 120,000+ people. Atento has more than 400 clients, to whom it offers a wide range of CRM BTO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational companies in the telecommunications, banking and financial services, healthcare, retail and government sectors. In recent years, the company has been recognized for its excellence by several industry analysts in different regions, including Everest (named as a "star performer" in 2021), Gartner (recognized as a leader for Customer Service BPO in the Magic Quadrant since 2021), Frost & Sullivan (named a leader in CX Outsourcing in Latin America for 2022), or Forbes (selected as one of the 100 best companies to work for in 2023 in Spain). For more information, visit .



