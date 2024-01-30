Same Day Delivery Market Surges With A 21.1% CAGR, Projected To Hit USD 20.36 Billion By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Same Day Delivery Market

Growth in the e-commerce industry and increase in trading activities due to globalization drive the global same day delivery market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Same Day Delivery Market was pegged at $5.78 billion in 2019 and is estimated to hit $20.36 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 21.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Same day delivery services are being deployed across numerous countries so as to ensure the timely delivery of products to the end users. Moreover, the demand for same day delivery services has increased due to the fact that the consumers are ready to spend any amount in order to get the product in a shorter time span. Also, due to this increased demand for quick availability of products, companies have entered into strategic alliances so as to ensure the timely delivery of products, which has also supplemented the growth of the global market.

The global same day delivery market is analyzed across application, mode of transportation , end user, and region. Based on mode of transportation, the roadways segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to dominate by the end of 2027. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

FedEx Corporation, XPO Logistics, Inc., DHL International GmbH, USA Couriers, Inc, Power Link Expedite Corporation, Dropoff, Inc, Aramex International Services LLC, A1-SameDay Delivery Service, Inc., Jet Delivery, Inc.

Development of e-commerce industry and rise in trading activities due to globalization fuel the growth of the global same day delivery market . On the other hand, poor infrastructure, higher logistics costs, and lack of control of retailers on logistics service impede the growth to some extent. However, emergence of last mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation and cost cutting & lead time reduction due to adoption of multi-modal system are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By application, the healthcare segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

Depending on the end users, the B2C segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

North America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.

Based on end user, the B2C segment contributed to nearly half of the total market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2027. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 22.8% throughout the forecast period.

