The Global Collagen Market Is Expected To Reach USD 19.02 Billion By 2030 According To Exactitude Consultancy

Collagen Market

The top players in the Global Collagen Market are Gelita AG, Nitta Gelatin Inc., Rousselot (Darling Ingredients Inc.), and Collagen Matrix, leading the industry

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A complete study of the global Collagen Market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key features like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. The report's primary aim is to supply an advance illustration of the latest development, scenario, and war situations impact on the worldwide industry and exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the Collagen Market. This study does a thorough going-over of the market and offers visions based on a market SWOT analysis. This report provides an overview of the technology development across regions, market size and forecasts, key market segments, and key industry players. It offers valuable information to the industry insiders, potential investors. It includes an exhaustive enquiry with the reliability of logic and the comprehensiveness of contents. The market report also examines the current state of the Collagen industry, as well as our report contains an in-depth analysis of key market growth drivers such as market demand, supply chain, technology, and regulations.

The Global Collagen market size was valued at USD 9.76 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 19.02 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10% from 2024 to 2030.

List of the Top key players Influencing this Market includes:

The research study includes the current trends that are being adopted by significant market players in the Collagen markets, including the use of cutting-edge technology, government funding of R&D, and an increasing focus on sustainability.

Gelita AG, Nitta Gelatin Inc., Rousselot (Darling Ingredients Inc.), Collagen Matrix, Inc., Nippi Collagen NA Inc., PB Gelatins (Tessenderlo Group), Italgelatine S.p.A., Lapi Gelatine S.p.A., Weishardt Holding SA, Ewald-Gelatine GmbH, Collagen Solutions plc, Trobas Gelatine B.V., Norland Products Inc., Vinh Hoan Corporation, Connoils LLC, Titan Biotech Limited, Bioiberica S.A.U., GELNEX, Darling Ingredients Inc., LLS Health GmbH

Recent Developments:

June 13, 2023: Nitta Partners with Natural Products Insider for On-Demand Webinar Exploring Collagen Peptides for Joint Support.

April 11, 2023: GELITA, the leading manufacturer of collagen peptides and tailored gelatins, has launched a fast-setting gelatin that enables a breakthrough in fortified gummy production. Branded CONFIXX®, the new gelatin allows for the starch-free production of gummies with a sensorial profile that has previously only been attainable with a starch-based manufacturing process. This opens up opportunities for manufacturers of these on-trend supplements to work with different active ingredients, simplify the production process and make considerable cost savings – all the while confident in the knowledge that there will be no compromise on all-important texture.

Segmentation Analysis of the market:

The market is segmented based on the type, product and application. The segmentation helps to deliver a precise explanation of the market.

Segments Covered in the Collagen Market Report:

Collagen Market by Product, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Gelatin

Hydrolyzed Collagen

Native Collagen

Synthetic Collagen

Others

Collagen Market by Source, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Bovine

Porcine

Poultry

Marine

Others

Collagen Market by Region, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa



Regional Coverage:

Region Included: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East and Africa

Country level breakdown: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand, etc.

North America accounted for the largest market in the Collagen market. North America accounted for 38% of the worldwide market value. Due to the increasing recognition of collagen's health and wellness benefits in a variety of industries, North America is a major collagen market. The growing need for collagen-based products in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and healthcare industries is the main factor driving the collagen market in the region. Because collagen builds collagen, it is frequently used as an ingredient in functional foods and beverages in the food and beverage industry. The demand for products that support skin elasticity, joint health, and general well-being is rising in North America, which is driving up the market for collagen-infused goods.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Collagen market.

Product Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Collagen market.

