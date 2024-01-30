Exactitude Consultancy Predicts A 5% CAGR, Forecasting The Global Comic Books Market To Reach USD 22.68 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A complete study of the global Comic Books Market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key features like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This study does a thorough going-over of the market and offers visions based on a market SWOT analysis. This report provides an overview of the technology development across regions, market size and forecasts, key market segments, and key industry players. The market report also examines the current state of the Comic Books industry, as well as our report contains an in-depth analysis of key market growth drivers such as market demand, supply chain, technology, and regulations.

The Global Comic Books market size was valued at USD 16.12 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 22.68 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2030.

Marvel Comics, DC Comics, Image Comics, Dark Horse Comics, IDW Publishing, Archie Comics, Valiant Comics, Dynamite Entertainment, Boom! Studios, VIZ Media, Aftershock Comics, Oni Press, Top Cow Productions, Aspen Comics, Zenescope Entertainment, Fantagraphics Books, Legendary Comics, Avatar Press, Humanoids, Abstract Studio

Recent Developments:

January 2, 2024: Oni Press, the multiple Eisner and Harvey Award-winning comic book and graphic novel publisher today announces that DWELLINGS continues to be a sold-out horror hit as the third and final issue of the series is sold out at the distributor level and will be going back to print for the DWELLINGS #3 Second Printing Variant - on sale January 31, 2024.

January 10, 2024: First, Fran Frazer and romantic rival Hal Davis help Archie and Veronica unmask corruption during an investigation! Then, an opportunity to model alongside Young Doctor Masters sends Betty and Veronica into a toxic“health” competition until they discover that his“perfect specimen” is someone unexpected.

Comic Books Market by Product Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Physical Comic

Digital Comic

Comic Books Market by End User, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Kids

Adults

Comic Books Market by Region, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Regional Coverage:

Region Included: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East and Africa

Country level breakdown: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand, etc.

North America accounted for the largest market in the Comic Books market. North America accounted for 38% of the worldwide market value. Historically, the comic book industry has found great success in North America as a market. Major comic book publishers, such as Marvel Comics and DC Comics, are based in the area and have had a significant influence on the industry. In particular, the superhero genre has dominated popular culture for decades, with well-known figures like Superman, Batman, and Spider-Man capturing readers' attention. Over the years, the North American comic book market has experienced several changes. Although the industry has had to adjust to shifting consumer habits, traditional comic book sales through comic book stores, newsstands, and direct market distribution have faced difficulties. With the rise in popularity of digital comics and graphic novels, readers now have more options for accessing and enjoying comic book content.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Comic Books market.

Product Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Comic Books market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction of the Global Comic Books Market

Overview of the Market

Scope of Report

Assumptions

Executive Summary

Research Methodology of Market Research Intellect

Data Mining

Validation

Primary Interviews

List of Data Sources

Global Comic Books Market Outlook

Overview

Market dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Porters five force model

Value chain analysis

Global Comic Books Market, By Product

Global Comic Books Market, By Application

Global Comic Books Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Global Comic Books Market Competitive Landscape

Overview

Company Market Ranking

Key Development Strategies

Company Profiles

Appendix

With this report you will learn:

Who the leading players are in Comic Books Market?

What you should look for in a Comic Books?

What trends are driving the Market?

About the changing market behavior over time with strategic view point to examine competition?

Who are the main players in the market, and what is their market share?

How do companies set their prices in the market, and what is the competitive landscape like?

