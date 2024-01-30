China leads global boom in renewable energy output

(MENAFN) Pan Huimin, Deputy Director of the International Cooperation Department of the Chinese National Energy Administration, highlighted China's significant contribution to the global increase in renewable energy production, accounting for over 50 percent of the rise to reach 510 million kilowatts in 2023. Emphasizing China's pivotal role, Pan noted the country's active engagement in developing clean energy on a global scale, with Chinese companies expanding their investments internationally across sectors such as wind energy, photovoltaic energy, and hydroelectric energy.



China's commitment to supporting technological innovation in the clean energy sector was underscored by Pan, who also highlighted the country's dedication to providing high-quality clean energy products to the world. These products, spanning wind energy, photovoltaic energy, and more, have been exported to over 200 countries and regions globally. Pan revealed that the cumulative value of China's exports in this domain exceeded USD33.4 billion for wind energy and USD245.3 billion for photovoltaic products.



The International Renewable Energy Agency's report affirmed a noteworthy trend in the global energy landscape, indicating a substantial decline in the average cost of generating electricity through wind and solar photovoltaic projects worldwide. Over the past decade, the cost per kilowatt-hour witnessed a remarkable reduction of over 60 percent for wind energy and 80 percent for solar photovoltaic projects, signifying a positive trajectory toward more cost-effective and sustainable energy solutions. China's active participation and contributions to these advancements position it as a key player in the global push towards renewable energy adoption and innovation.

