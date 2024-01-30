Rohitashv Gour: Characters From UP Resonate With Me A Lot

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Actor Rohitashv Gour, who is known for playing Tiwari ji in the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' shared that he feels very comfortable doing comedy scenes, especially with characters like this as they resonate with him a lot.

Talking about how much he relates to his role of 'Tiwarji', Rohitashv said:“I can completely relate to my character in my show. I've done quite a few comedy shows in the past, and during my time at the National School of Drama (NSD), I was involved in many comedy plays featuring characters like these.”

“So, I feel very comfortable doing comedy scenes, especially with characters like this, as they are quite prevalent around us. Characters of this sort from the UP side, with a hearty and genuine vibe, resonate with me a lot, and I share a strong affinity with such roles,” he shared.

While many may feel that it can get monotonous to play the same role in a daily soap, Rohitashv said that he still feels motivated to essay the role of Tiwariji.

He said that this is because the storyline allows him to explore something new everyday.

“My daily source of motivation is the excitement to go and perform interesting scenes. The best thing about Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai is that we get to do comedy scenes every day and explore new stories. The motivation lies in discovering what every new story unfolds each day and what we get to do today,” added the 'PK' fame actor.

