Shantanu Maheshwari Hit With Cyber Fraud, Shares Details On Social Media

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Actor Shantanu Maheshwari, who is known for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites' and 'Campus Beats', fell victim to cyber fraud. The actor shared distressing details as a cautionary tale with his followers on social media.

The actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram stories and shared that his bank account had been targeted. The actor told his followers that a card was generated on his account without his knowledge, and he didn't receive any OTP (One-Time Password). Furthermore, his registered email ID, phone number, and address were changed without any verification.

He wrote: "Unbelievable! My Axis bank account was hit by fraud - a card generated without my knowledge, no OTP received, and my registered Email and phone no. changed without any verification!... Would really appreciate taking swift action to restore security and resolve this unsettling situation”.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the pressing need for enhanced cybersecurity measures in an era where digital threats continue to evolve.

--IANS

aa/dan