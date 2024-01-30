Nikkhil Advani Kickstarts Shoot Of 'Freedom At Midnight'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani on Tuesday announced the filming of a new web series titled 'Freedom at Midnight', which will delve into a pivotal chapter of the country's vibrant history.

Taking to the social media, Nikkhil, who is the director of 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', shared a collage of a clapboard with 'FAM' written on it, and a glimpse of the script.

It was captioned as:“A work of scholarship, of investigation, research and of significance- The New York Times... Freedom At Midnight by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins Sacrifice of many. Ambition of one. Shoot Begins.”

Sony LIV is all set for 'Freedom at Midnight' in collaboration with StudioNext and Emmay Entertainment.

The series will soon stream on Sony LIV.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nikkhil was the producer of the horror thriller web series 'Adhura', starring Rasika Dugal, Ishwak Singh and Rahul Dev.

He also recently produced the comedy drama movie 'Dry Day'.

