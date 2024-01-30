Ram Madhvani: Only Through Moulding The Clay You Understand Filmmaking

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) The creator of 'Aarya: Antim Vaar', Ram Madhvani has shared his driving force behind the remarkable journey of the Sushmita Sen-starrer thriller series 'Aarya', saying that it's only through moulding the clay that one truly understands filmmaking.

In sharing his aspirations for 'Aarya', Ram said:“Firstly, we're grateful to have produced three seasons. Namit Das, our actor portraying Jawahar in season one, was told by his father, 'Ye, karne ki vidya hai.' So, gaining experience, practice, and wisdom only comes through doing.”

The 'Neerja' director shared:“It's only through moulding the clay that you truly understand filmmaking. What's great is that I've practiced filmmaking in my voice, the life I wanted and chose at age 16. It's a significant achievement that we're out there and reaching people.”

“I aspire to reach millions. The remarkable thing about Aarya is that it has reached and touched people. I don't want to create just for a few; I want to create for lots of people. That's one of the most rewarding aspects of the journey with Aarya. It reached into people's hearts,” he added.

The show also stars Ila Arun in the character of Nalini.

'Aarya Antim Vaar' will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from February 9.

