Brother And Sister Drown In Well In Karnataka

(MENAFN- IANS) Kalaburagi, Jan 30 (IANS) In a tragic incident, a brother and his sister died after drowning in a well on Tuesday in Patapalli village near Chincholi taluk in the Kalaburagi district of Karnataka.

According to the police, the girl had jumped into the well in a fit of rage. Upon seeing her leaping, her brother rushed and jumped into the well in an attempt to rescue her. The deceased are identified as 19-year-old Nandini and 23-year-old Sandeep.

Police explained that Sandeep had scolded his sister for being irregular in college and had asked her to attend classes regularly and this had led to a fiery argument between siblings. Taking this as an insult, Nandini ran out of the house and jumped into the well.

Upon witnessing this, her brother rushed to rescue her and also jumped into the well. As neither of them knew how to swim, both drowned and met a watery grave.

The parents noticed the bunch of flowers worn by Nandini that day and searched the well to find the bodies of both children. Chincholi police have registered a case in this regard.

--IANS

mka/uk