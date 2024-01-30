Premier League: Crystal Palace Sign Daniel Munoz From Genk

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Jan 30 (IAN) Crystal Palace FC have completed the signing of Daniel Munoz from Belgian club Genk until 2027, with an option for a further year, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has built a reputation across the continent for combining his defensive duties with an attacking prowess going forward, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in 2023/24 so far.

"It's a pleasure for me to be here at such a historic club, such a big club as Crystal Palace. I'm very excited, very happy, and I can't wait to be on the pitch. I think it's a dream come true for me and I hope to be up to the task," Munoz told the club's official website.

The Colombia international began his career in his native country, earning a move to Atletico Nacional, the nation's most successful side. He moved to Europe in 2020, heading to Belgium to join Genk and winning the Belgian Cup the same season.

His international debut followed in 2021, and he has since notched up 23 caps for Los Cafeteros, including in Colombia's run to the semifinals of the Copa America where they narrowly lost on penalties to Lionel Messi's Argentina.

"He has experience at the highest level for club and country, and he possesses an impressive record going forwards for a full-back. I am certain his ability, athleticism and tenacity will be a huge boost to the squad for the remainder of the season, and beyond," club's chairman Steve Parish said.

--IANS

bc/