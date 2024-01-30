Pakistani court delivers verdict sentencing former premier to 10 years

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, a Pakistani court delivered a verdict sentencing former Premier Imran Khan and his top diplomat Shah Mahmood Qureshi to 10 years in jail.



The case accused the incarcerated ex-premier of allegedly leaking "state secrets." Judge Abual Hasnat Moham­mad Zulqarnain, presiding in the northeastern garrison city of Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, announced the sentence, as reported by a local broadcaster.



However, Imran Khan's lawyer, Gohar Ali Khan, stated that their Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party intends to challenge the sentence in the Islamabad High Court, situated in the capital. Gohar Ali Khan also holds the position of PTI's party chief.



"We will challenge this sentence in Islamabad High Court and Supreme Court and hope we will get justice," he informed journalists.



Imran Khan faced accusations of revealing an official secret when he brandished a confidential diplomatic letter during a rally in 2022. The incident occurred during his tenure as prime minister, which spanned from 2018 to 2022.



Khan, a former cricketer-turned-politician, encountered a significant setback when he lost a crucial vote of confidence in parliament in April 2022. This event transpired just one year after completing his term in office.

