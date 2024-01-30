Obstetric Hematology Services At HMC Benefits Over 1500 Patients

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The new obstetric hematology services at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), through a multidisciplinary approach offers advance maternal care for women with hematology conditions.

The Obstetric Hematology Clinic by teams from National Centre for Cancer Care and Research (NCCCR) and Women's Wellness and Research Center (WWRC) adopts a comprehensive approach for pregnant women with hematological disorders. They are co-assessed by a dedicated team comprising hematologists, obstetricians, anesthetic experts, nurses, and midwives.

“Multidisciplinary meetings, convened at 34-36 weeks (of pregnancy), meticulously outline delivery plans for each case. Approximately 1500 cases (since 2020) have been successfully managed through this joint clinic,” says Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant Consultant at NCCCR, Dr. Sarah Elkourashy, who leads the Obstetric Hematology clinic.

The clinic operates through appointment bookings and walk-in services, accommodating patients based on medical indications. Obstetric hematology is a specialized discipline focused on the identification and treatment of inherited and acquired hematological conditions that arise during pregnancy. This field recognizes the physiological transformations experienced by pregnant women.

According to Dr. Elkourashy, such conditions could make individuals vulnerable to hematological issues such as thrombosis or reduced blood cell counts. Providing specialized care is essential for the effective management of pregnancies with elevated risk, aiming to minimize complications for both the mother and the baby.

“In the evolving landscape of medical specialization, the intersection of obstetrics and hematology has proven to be a critical realm, particularly in addressing the unique challenges faced by pregnant women with hematological disorders,” said Dr. Elkourashy in an article 'Advancing Maternal care: NCCCR launches joint obstetric hematology services' published on the latest edition of News and Views.



A broad spectrum of conditions including refractory anemia, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, low platelet counts, blood clotting disorders, bleeding disorders, white blood cell disorders, hemoglobinopathies, red cell antibodies and myeloproliferative disorders are seen at the Obstetric Hematology Clinic.

Dr. Elkourashy emphasises the clinic's commitment to preventing obstetric complications and improving perinatal outcomes.“Women presenting with hematologic conditions during pregnancy and delivery face distinctive challenges, requiring meticulous antenatal follow-up and a tailored healthcare process. The collaborative effort at the Obstetric Hematology clinic involves specialists from various disciplines, such as hematologists, obstetricians, anesthesiologists, clinical pharmacists, specialist clinical midwives, and social workers,” says Dr. Elkourashy.

“This diverse team ensures advanced prenatal, delivery, and postpartum planning, offering a holistic approach to patient care,” she said. The Obstetric Hematology clinic ensures the availability of replacement factors in the pharmacy, blood and blood products in the blood bank, and readiness in the labour room, guaranteeing timely administration.

“The collaborative Obstetric Hematology clinic not only exemplifies the development of Obstetric Hematology as a vital subspecialty but also serves as a model of successful collaboration for delivering the highest level of care for both mother and baby. Beyond its clinical significance, the clinic has evolved into a robust learning environment, showcasing the potential impact of collaborative efforts in advancing maternal care,” says Dr. Elkourashy.