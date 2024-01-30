New Automotive-Grade DFE2MCPH_JL Series Power Inductors Have Improved DC Resistance And Current Rating

The metal alloy inductors leverage Murata's advances in material and manufacturing technology to achieve a combination of high quality and performance. This makes the parts ideal for demanding automotive applications such as ADAS and IVI systems – a market that is rapidly expanding.

The high DC current rating and low power dissipation of the DFE2MCPH_JL series, complemented by a high impulse voltage rating, make them particularly suitable for low-loss filtering and energy storage in power converter applications. At the same time, the miniature package saves space and material usage.

Murata will continue to expand inductance value from 0.1 μH to 4.7μH in the future to meet market needs and to expand the breadth of automotive applications.

Further applications for these high current, high-grade inductors are in automotive infotainment/comfort systems and medical equipment GHTF Classes A, B and Class C (not implant).

