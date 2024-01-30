China halts short stock lending to support markets

(MENAFN) Chinese authorities have announced a suspension of stock lending for short selling, effective from Monday, as part of efforts to bolster the country's struggling stock markets. In a move to support market stability, the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange stated that strategic investors will not be permitted to lend shares during designated ban periods. The decision, following a statement from the China Securities Regulatory Commission, aims to address concerns raised by market traders and intervene in the ongoing issue.



While the term "strategic investors" is not explicitly defined by the two exchanges, it typically refers to holders of restricted stock. Restricted shares, also known as "restricted share schemes," are shares granted by companies to employees with limitations on selling or owning them. These shares serve as a tax-effective method for companies to provide shares to employees and may be granted after mergers, acquisitions, or as part of a public offering to employees overseeing such transactions. The restrictions on selling aim to prevent early sales that could have adverse effects on the company.



Although some analysts suggest that the impact of this move on market stability may be limited, it is seen as a positive gesture in response to the calls from market traders for regulatory intervention. The decision reflects the authorities' proactive stance in addressing concerns within the stock market and signals their commitment to supporting its overall stability.

