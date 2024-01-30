Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Gets 10-Year Jail Term For Leaking State Secrets

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Jan 30 (Reuters) – A Pakistan court handed former Prime Minister Imran Khan a 10-year jail term on Tuesday for leaking state secrets, the former premier's media team said.
The case pertains to allegations that Khan had shared contents of a secret cable sent by the country's ambassador in Washington to the government in Islamabad.
Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said both Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had been sentenced to 10 years each by a special court.
It said the party would challenge the decision and called it a“sham case”.
