S&P cautions of potential credit rating downgrade for Israel amid threat of escalation

(MENAFN) A director at Standard & Poor's credit rating agency has indicated that there is a potential for lowering Israel's credit rating if the conflict with the Palestinian Hamas movement expands to involve additional fronts. While it is anticipated that Israel could manage the economic repercussions of the war through necessary budget adjustments, the agency emphasizes that an escalation involving Hezbollah in Lebanon or a confrontation with Iran may prompt a reassessment.



In October, Standard & Poor's affirmed Israel's rating at "AA-" but altered its outlook to negative from stable, citing concerns about the economic and security implications of an expanded conflict between Israel and Hamas. The negative outlook suggests at least a possibility of a downgrade over the next one or two years, according to Maxim Rybnikov, the director of EMEA sovereign debt and public finance ratings at Standard & Poor's.



Rybnikov further elaborated that heightened security and geopolitical risks, such as a direct confrontation with Hezbollah in Lebanon or a conflict with Iran, could be decisive factors leading to a credit rating downgrade. The agency's cautious stance reflects the potential economic impact and security challenges Israel might face should the conflict extend beyond its current scope, emphasizing the need for vigilance and preparedness in the face of evolving regional dynamics.

MENAFN30012024000045015682ID1107785260