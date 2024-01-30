SWI Swissinfo.Ch Annual Report 2023

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Español (es) SWI swissinfo_ch reporte anual 2023



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

Português (pt) Relatório anual da SWI swissinfo de 2023中文 (zh) 2023年瑞士资讯SWI swissinfo年度报告عربي (ar) التقرير السنوي لسويس إنفو لعام 2023Français (fr) SWI swissinfo – rapport annuel 2023Pусский (ru) Отчет портала SWI Swissinfo за 2023 год日本語 (ja) 2023年 年次報告書

The constellations of power in the global system are changing. This makes it challenging for Switzerland to position itself in the world. Against the backdrop of wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, Switzerland's interpretation of its neutrality has come in for criticism internationally.

Consequently, SWI swissinfo articles on these and other topics related to Switzerland are in high demand. In 2023 we counted over 46 million visits to our websites and apps, as global developments drive the need for information and background reports from Switzerland.

In this annual report, we take you on a journey through a selection of those articles and investigations that gave users both inside and outside Switzerland something to talk about. You'll also get a glimpse behind the scenes that we hope will surprise you.

Democracy in action: the federal elections

The parliamentary elections at the end of October were a central element of our reporting this year.

We followed the campaign and the voting with comprehensive coverage both on our website and on our free app, SWIplus. Our journalists carried out analyses of the parties and their positions, offered readers an election guide and, following the October 22 vote, provided full results and analyses.